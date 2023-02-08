Iroquois Federal’s Hoopeston branch has a new home.
The bank hosted a ribbon cutting and open house for customers Monday after opening their newly-constructed building, located just south of their previous location.
The reason for the new location: space.
Iroquois Federal Vice President Dean Grimes said the previous location was simply no longer large enough to meet the needs of employees and customers.
Grimes said the branch has grown quite a bit in the last five years and they had run out of office and storage space at the previous building. Grimes said Iroquois Federal’s Hoopeston branch currently has six employees and is looking to add another part-time employee in the future.
He said Iroquois Federal had initially considered renovating the previous location, which has been home to Hoopeston’s branch since the 1970’s, but found that the costs of renovation would be close to the same cost of simply building a new location and opted to go forward with a new building. He added that building a new location allowed them to avoid disrupting normal bank operations during construction.
Grimes said the new location offers significantly more room for employees to operate in with areas added to allow for private consultation with customers as well as a meeting area and break room. He said the new location also offers a second drive-thru lane for customers.
Grimes said the previous building only had one drive-thru lane and that wasn’t adequate most of the time.
Beyond these additions, Grimes said the new location offers more parking space, which was an issue at the previous location.
Grimes said the Hoopeston community has been excited to see the bank move into the new location ever since the structure of the new building started to go up on the project with often asking about when the move would happen each week since August.
He said they had initially hoped to have the location ready in November, but delays led to the move happening in January since they couldn’t move until everything was in place and ready to go.