Iroquois Fed Pic 1.jpeg

Photo by Jordan Crook

Members of the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce and Vermilion Advantage join with Iroquois Federal employees to celebrate the opening of the bank’s new location in Hoopeston Monday.

 Photo by Jordan Crook

Iroquois Federal’s Hoopeston branch has a new home.

The bank hosted a ribbon cutting and open house for customers Monday after opening their newly-constructed building, located just south of their previous location.

