The Iroquois County Board heard an update on economic development issues at the April 12 meeting.
Iroquois Economic Development Association Executive Director Angel Crawford told the county board of several programs and other initiatives that have come to her attention.
One of those is the Illinois Housing Development Authority Community Revitalization Program.
“In the spring of 2021 Mayor John Allhands and the City of Watseka were pioneers in being the first town in Iroquois County to take advantage of the Illinois Housing Development Authority Community Revitalization Program by completing a community needs survey,” she said.
“This program takes a deep dive into the housing chapter of a town’s comprehensive plan, is completely anonymous and allows residents to take part in developing a strategy for future development, identifying housing needs and goals and creating the long term vision for their town.”
Crawford said the community planning plan is free and provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. “The planning takes less than a year for smaller towns,” she said.
“Volunteer and stakeholder participation to assist in this program is a must for this program,” she aid. “the more participation with the community the faster the plan gets completed.
“These plans are for long term strategy. They do not have to be adopted, but most communities do adopt the plan after completion.
“If this program is adopted or implemented it is incentivized in the IHDA Low Income Housing Tax Credit. Any development that comes in to build could give a 10-point incentive on their application for community housing. This plan would line up developers with IHDA programs.
“I spoke with the IHDA program coordinator last week and she let me know that currently there is a waiting lit for this program but now is a good time to sign up, so be sure to spread the word.”
Crawford said she also talked recently with Patrick Doggett from Congressman Adam Kinzinger’s office about a grant opportunity for non-profit organizations in Iroquois County and north central Illinois It is through the Painters District Council No. 30 in Aurora.
“The PATCH Foundation Grant is awarded to organizations needing financial assistance to develop or enhance a community program for children,” she said. “Any north central Illinois non-profit working to improve the lives of children is invited to apply for funding. The award is $15,000.
“The Community Partnership Grant is awarded to organizations needing assistance to complete a renovation project that will make a difference within their community. Any north central Illinois non-profit in need of skilled volunteers and materials for a project involving painting, drywall finishing or glazing is invited to apply.”
The grant cycle is open and applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 3. The award winners will be announced Aug. 1. Applications are available online at pdc30.com/grant.
Crawford told the county board members that IEDA will now ben embarking on a new endeavor.
“One of the many goals of the Iroquois Economic Development Association i to bring organizations together to collaborate on how to make our county and towns better,” she said. “Later this month IEDA is teaming up with the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors to host a Mayors Only Breakfast,” she said.
This breakfast will give mayors and realtors from Iroquois and Ford counties a chance to network and get to know each other. During the breakfast mayors will have the opportunity to share what is happening in their town today, talk about future plans for their town and explain what incentives their town offers for relocating businesses and residents,” she said.
“We hope this is the first of many mayors and realtors breakfast meetings and appreciate the opportunity provide this great networking event!”
Crawford said those who wish more information of these programs or topics may call her at 815-432-0072.