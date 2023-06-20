On Monday, June 12, in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, a “Women in Uniform” program was presented in recognition of Women Veterans Recognition Day. The program focused on women who have served in the military – how they came to be recognized as veterans, their roles and their military careers.

Eileen Burns, president of the ICGS, gave the welcome. Audience members who had served in the military received magnets made by members of the ICGS. As the ICGS is a non-profit, they generally do not charge for their programs but they graciously accept donations. For the “Women in Uniform” program, all donations were earmarked to be given to the local military women's auxiliary of Post #23.