On Monday, June 12, in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, a “Women in Uniform” program was presented in recognition of Women Veterans Recognition Day. The program focused on women who have served in the military – how they came to be recognized as veterans, their roles and their military careers.
Eileen Burns, president of the ICGS, gave the welcome. Audience members who had served in the military received magnets made by members of the ICGS. As the ICGS is a non-profit, they generally do not charge for their programs but they graciously accept donations. For the “Women in Uniform” program, all donations were earmarked to be given to the local military women's auxiliary of Post #23.
Sandy Love, vice president of the ICGS, researched women in the military and gave a short report of them. Twin sisters – Genevieve and Lucille Barker – and Myrtle Sampson all served in the US Coast Guard; Deborah Sampson served in the US Army, Opha May Johnson served in the Marine Corps, Esther McGowin Blake served in the US Air Force, and Loretta Walsh served in the US Navy in the Defense Department.
On March 27, 1917, Loretta Walsh became America's first official enlisted woman of any service when she joined the Navy. Both men and women were earning $28.75 per month. Mrs. Walsh died on Aug. 6, 1925, at the age of 29, from tuberculosis. She was buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Blakely, Penn.
The Civil War section of the museum features the story of Albert Cashier who was really a woman named Jennifer Hodgers. She took on the identity of a man in order to serve in the Union Army and was only discovered when she required medical attention. Cashier was buried with full military honors in 1915 and her family home is preserved in Illinois.
There are several uniforms on display in the Wayne Hiles Military Room of the Old Courthouse Museum. The uniform of World War II and the Korean War was a hospital and recreational corp uniform for which the women were nicknamed “The Gray Ladies.” A SPAR uniform from World War I was worn by Coast Guard storekeeper 2nd Class Bellama Lafond.
Love then introduced the main speaker – Jennifer Ingram – who served in the Navy from 1992-96 during the Gulf War. Her daughter, Jess, is now the family's second generation of military women as she is serving as a military police officer while stationed in Minot, ND. Ingram noted it took a long time for women who served in the military to get recognition. It was a long hard battle for women to be called veterans.
Ingram said she compiled a small history of women's roles in each of our nation's major wars.
American Revolution, 1775-1783:
Many women often followed their husbands in the continental Army. Their roles tended to the domestic side of the Army organization: washing, cooking, mending and nursing war casualties. There were two notable women who were influential during the Revolutionary War: Martha Washington and Deborah Sampson.Washington followed her husband during the winter and was noted for keeping moral up. Sampson was a hero of the American Revolution as she disguided herself as a man to help fight the British. She joined as Robert Shurtleff and her service earned her a full military pension. She was one of the first women to receive a military pension and the first woman to go on a national tour of the United States as a speaker. She was the only woman to earn a full military pension for participating in the Revolutionary Army. Sampson/Shurtleff managed to keep her gender secret for over two years, even after a few close calls. She often performed her own medical interventions, having once removed a cannon ball or ball-piece of ammunition by excising it from her own body.
War of 1812 (1812-1815):
Roles for women during the War of 1812 were again domestic as these women were camp followers who did laundry, mending, cooking and nursing. Mary Ann Cole served in the US Army as a hospital matron during the Siege of Fort Erie. She and four other nurses cared for 1,800 American soldiers.
Mexican-American War (1846-1848):
Women's roles continued to be as camp followers, tending to soldiers' needs by cooking, nursing and washing. There are a few notable women who fought and actually joined the ranks. Elizabeth Newcombe of Missouri joined the ranks as Bill Newcome. She served as a private in Steven Watts Kearney for 10 months before she was discovered when a docor performed an examination. She was forced to leave but she did receive a veterans land warranty after the war. She was the first female soldier to cross the Santa Fe Trail.
Civil War (1861-1865):
Women's roles still haven't changed much yet as most are employed as nurses as they followed their husbands from camp-to-camp. Dorothea Dix volunteered her services shortly after the war began. She was a nurse who was to organize and outfit the Union Army hospitals and to oversee the nursing staff. She was appointed as Nurse Superintendent of the Army and was the first woman appointed to this role. Dix often clashed with other male Army officials.
Spanish-American War:
Women were still hired as nurses but now some were hired to be nurses on Navy ships. Annie Oakley offered her services to shoot for the military.
Ellen May Tower was the first Army nurse to die on foreign soil. She died of typhoid fever and was the first woman to receive a military funeral in Michigan.
Clara Maas died as a result of yellow fever. She volunteered to participate in an experimental treatment program for having survived the war.
World War I (1917-1918):
Even though women were basically taking on the same roles as before, roles were also changing significantly. During this war, women were beginning to wear uniforms and were able to claim credit for their service for the first time in history. They wore uniforms because of their association with military. World War I was the first time in history where women were officially attached to the arms of the American military and governing agencies. Yeomen served with the Navy and Marines, and Army nurse corps were with the Army. The “Hello Grls” were the ones who enlisted to serve as long-distance switchboard operators, playing a crucial part in the war.
Grace Banker, along with 33 other women, connected critical calls between Allied Forces. She and her comrades were often under fire while performing their duties. Banker was given a distinguished service medal. Although these “Hello Girls” took the Army oath, they were initially denied veterans benefits and recognition. After many years of petitioning presidents and Congress, the “Hello Girls” were finally recognized as veterans in 1977.
World War II:
During World War II, women's roles in the military significantly changed again. Many now took on the roles of truck drivers, administrators, nurses, mechanics and electricians. Rosie the Riveter came into fruition. Many men were called to service, and ladies came into the workforce to provide help for the war effort.
By 1948 women were finally recognized as a permanent part of the United States' military. Ingram shared she had recently had the honor of assisting a World War II female veteran – Irene Norton – with her final honor. She was able to speak with Norton, who told of her time in the Army during World War II, and talked of her time of service in Brooklyn, NY. She handled correspondence of those coming to America via Ellis Island.
Korean War:
During the Korean War there were approximately 120,000 women on active duty. A third of them were healthcare providers, caretakers, logistics and communications. Others were called upon for the Women Army Corps, Women in the Air Force, Navy Women's Reserve and Women Marines. In 1948, Congress passed the Women's Armed Services Integration. This allowed women to be permanent fixtures in the military for the first time in history. Air Force nurses played a key role in evacuating injured soldiers from the battlefield. Many filled roles in MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) units, on Medevac Aircraft and hospital ships.
Margaret (Zane) Fleming and 12 other Army nurses with the 1st MASH landed on the beach at Inchon, Korea, on Sept.15, 1950. Because mobile and evacuation hospitals followed the troops and extremely fluid battle lines, Army nurses often found themlselves closer to the front than ancitipated. As the 1st MASH moved from Inchon to Pusan with the 7th Infantry Division, they came under attack in the early morning of Oct. 9, 1950. During the battle, nurses retreated to a roadside ditch. “The whole sky was lit up by gunfire and burning vehicles,” reported Chief Nurse MAJ Eunice Coleman. “About sun up we got out of the ditch and started treating the wounded. All that day we worked on the roadside operating and treating for shock. We lost eight men and a number of supply vehicles.” After the ambush, the nurses began calling themselves “The Lucky Thirteen.”
Vietnam War:
Approximately 265,000 women were on active duty during the Vietnam War. Many served as nurses and some were supply air traffic controllers, intelligence and clerks. These women, just like their male counterparts, were treated horribly upon their return to the US.
Mary Klinker was one of eight women who lost their lives. She, along with her seven comrades, are listed on the Vietnam War Memorial Wall.
The Gulf Wars:
The sky was the limit for the Gulf Wars, as a whole. Women now serve as pilots, air traffic controllers, military police officers, on combatant ships and as fighter pilots. For the first time they are allowed to take on combat roles, to an extent.
Roles have gone from roles of domesticallity to almost every MOS the military has to offer. The Gulf War also marked the first conflict where women officially took combatant roles.
Second Lieutenant Rebecca Turpin led supply convoys. She was on a mission for which she came upon several IEDs – she managed to keep the mission going by managing vehicle losses and keeping her men alive. She was decorated with a Navy Marine Col P Commendation medal and she performed her duty on a regular basis.
Ingram said she thinks the military works as a whole because of the men and women in uniform. She thinks it's because of the women who have gone before other women that enables women to serve to the capacity in which they are serving today. She said, “If it wasn't for the women who kept on working to get equality and serve next to our male counterparts, the military wouldn't be what it is today.” She said she enjoyed her time in the service as “I viewed it as an opportunity to support our great nation and I dearly love my great nation.”
A couple audience members were recognized as “Women in Uniform.” A daughter of an audience member, Stacey A. Bruno, was mentioned as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, serving at Fort Sam in San Antonio, Texas. Another, Katie Earley, has been in the Army 10 years and was recently promoted to Staff Sergeant/E6.
Next month, ICGS members will have a booth at the Iroquois County 4H Club and Agricultural Fair. They will again have the Lucky Duck game and a grab bag.