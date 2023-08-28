The Iroquois County Board and City of Watseka are sponsoring an electronic recycling event Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will take place 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the Riverside parking lot, 1490 E. Walnut, Watseka. Recycling will be provided by BLH Copmputers Inc., Sales, Service and Recycling, which has locations in Jacksonville, Springfield and Taylorville.
This is a free program. Some of the items which will be accepted that day are answering machines, battery backups and uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), camcorders, cameras, cellular/mobile phones, Christmas tree lights, computer peripherals (keyboards, mouse, etc.), desktop computers, DVD/CD players, fax machines, ink cartridges, laptops, mail-room equipment, networking equipment and cables, pagers, point of sale equipment, power and accessory cables, power tools (including batteries), printers, projectors, radios, receivers, satellite and cable equipment, shredders, speakers, Smart phones, surge suppressors and power strips, tablets, telephones (including PBX equipment), toner, VCRs, video game consoles and walk-talkies.
It is noted, if an item is not listed, call BLH in Springfield at 217-585-1580 to see if it will be accepted.
According to the group's website, the following are items which can be recycled but a fee is collected to do so: CRT/LCD monitors, CRT or “tube” televisions, flat-screen (LCD/plasma) televisions, projection televisions and console televisions. It is not noted whether or not these items will be accepted at the Sept. 9 event, so call the above-listed number to verify.
According to the group's website, the following are not recycled: anything with freon (such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers), kitchen or bathroom items, appliances, adhesives, paints or chemicals of any kind; aerosol cans, air conditioning units, alkaline batteries (AA, AAA,. C, D, etc.), carbon monoxide/smoke detectors, CDs and DVDs, dehumidifiers, general rubbish, glass, Christmas light bulbs, etc.; humidifiers, lamps/light bulbs, lava lamps, live ammunition, mercury thermometers, microwaves, toasters and other small kitchen appliances; needles of any sort, pre-lit Christmas trees, pressurized canisters of any kind, refrigerators, stove and other large appliances; software, thermostats, toys, vacuum and floor cleaners.