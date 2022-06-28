Voters went to the polls in Iroquois County to make their voices heard in state and local elections June 28.
Iroquois County Board results on the Republican ticket were of interest. There were two contested races in the primary on the Republican ticket: District 1 and District 4.
For District 1 Paul Ducat received 653 votes, Chad McGinnis received 770 votes, Lyle Behrends received 734 vote, Michael McTaggart received 753 votes and Keaton Urban received 356 votes.
In District 2m Barbara Offill received 704 votes, Gerald E. Whitlow received 783 votes, Steve Huse received 625 votes, and John A. Shure received 545 votes.
In District 3, Paul Bowers received 753 votes, Charles R. Alt received 806 votes, and Donna Crow received 858 votes. R.J. Williams was a write-in who got 7 votes. There were 15 other write-in votes.
In District 4, Scott Watts received 588 votes, Roger Bard received 331 votes, Mitchell Bence received 435 votes, Doug Geiger received 649 votes and John Zumwalt received 587 votes.
Other Republican ticket results include:
United States Senator - Casey Chlebek, 451; Peggy Hubbard, 1,180; Robert Bobby Piton, 291; Jimmy Lee Tillman II, 218; Anthony W. Williams, 362; Kathy Salvi, 652; Matthew Dubiel, 545.
Governor/Lt. Governor - Bailey/Trussell, 3,099; Schimpf/Schofield, 103; Irvin/Bourne, 377; Rabine/De Mar, 82; Solomon/Fields, 33; Sullivan/Murphy, 564; write-in, 4.
Attorney General - Steve Kim, 1,271; David Shestokas, 599; Thomas G. DeVote, 1,897.
Secretary of State - Dan Brady, 3,216, John C. Milhiser, 667.
Comptroller - Shannon L. Teresi, 3,634.
Treasurer - Tom Demmer, 3,693.
D2 Congressional - Shane Cultra - 2,295; Ashley Ramos, 619; Thomas Lynch, 1,184.
D53 State Senator - Jason Barickman, 3,875.
D106 Representative - Thomas M. Bennett, 3,986.
County Clerk - Breein B. Suver, 3,905.
County Treasurer - Kurt Albers, 3,919.
Sheriff - Clinton J. Perzee, 3,997.
ESR Iroquois-Kankakee - Frank Petkunas, 3,304.
ESR Dewitt-Livingston-Logan-McLean - Mark E. Jontry, 4.
ESR Champaign-Ford, Gary Lewis, 316.
ESR Vermilion - Aaron Hird, 78.
Kilbride vacancy 3rd - Michael J. Burke, 3,728.
Wright vacancy 3rd - Liam Brennan, 3,655.
Artesia Copmmitteeperson - John A. Shure, 119.
Ashkum I committee person - Lyle Behrends, 180.
Ashkum 2 committee person - Jeffrey P. Senffner, 100.
Chebanse 2 committee person - Paul J. Ducat, 150.
Crescent Committeeperson - Jody L. Munsterman, 110.
Douglas I committee person - Barbara Offill, 148.
Martinton committee person - Kurt Albers, 136.
Middleport 4 committee person - Mitchell Bence, 68.
Milford 1 committee person - Joseph C. Monack, 114.
Onarga 2 committee person - Daniel Huse, 138.
Pigeon Grove committee person - Chalres Alt, 245.
Sheldon 1 committee person - Jamie Baker, 63.
On the Democratic ticket, votes include:
United States Senator - Tammy Duckworth, 368.
Governor/Lt. Governor - Pritzker/Stratton, 301; Miles/Shaw, 67.
Attorney General - Kwame Raoul, 353.
Secretary of State - Alexi Giannoulias, 181; David H. Moore, 44; Anna M. Valoencia, 112; Sidney Moore, 23.
Comptroller - Susanna A. Mendoza, 269.
Treasurer 0- Michael W. Frerichs, 364.
D2 Congressional - Robin Kelly, 361.
D2 St. Comm Woman - Robin Kelly, 351.
D2 St. Common Man - William Will Davis, 220; Adam Shorter, 128.
Kilbride vacancy 3rd - Mary K. O’Brien, 363.
Wright vacancy 3rd - James A. Murphy, 200; Sonni Choi Williams, 159.
Prairie teen Committeeperson - Dustin Wells, 7.