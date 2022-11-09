Iroquois County registered voters went to the polls Nov. 8, with 58.72 percent casting ballots.
There will be some new faces on the Iroquois County Board as this was a year for all seats up for election.
There are four districts with four members from each district. There were no contested races this year.
In District 1 - Chad McGinnis - 2,220 votes; Michael McTaggart, 2,058 votes; Lyle Behrends, 1,950 votes; Paul J. Ducat, 1,816 votes.
In District 2 - Gerald Whitlow, 1,988 votes; Barbara Offill, 1,786 votes; Steve Huse, 1,630 votes; John A. Shure, 1,516 votes.
In District 3 - Donna Crow, 2,287 votes; Charles R. Alt, 2,088 votes; Paul Bowers, 2,002 votes; Raymond J. Williams, 1,868 votes.
In District 4 - Doug Geiger, 1,691 votes; Scott Watts, 1,522 votes; John Zumwalt, 1,577 votes; Mitchell Bence, 1,407 votes.
There were several questions on the ballot around the county.
For the proposal to deactivate #249 Junior High - yes votes - 353; no votes - 108.
For the alcohol prohibition question for Belmont Township - yes votes - 297; no votes - 685.
For the Buckley Fire Protection District Ambulance Service tax - yes votes - 244; no votes - 128.
For the Buckley Fire Protection District Equipment Tax - yes votes - 244; no votes - 128.
For the Cissna Park 6- 24 N 13 W - yes votes - 46; no votes - 25.
For the Cissna Park 6- 24N 14 W - yes votes - 359; no votes - 139.
For the Cissna Park 6- 25 N 13 W - yes votes - 61; no votes - 22.
For the Cissna Park 6- 25N 14 W - yes votes - 126; no votes - 37.
There were also county and regional offices on the ballot, with most uncontested. They include:
County Clerk - Breein B. Suver - 9,691
County Treasurer - Kurt Albers - 9,646
County Sheriff - Clinton J. Perzee - 9,658
Regional Supt. Iroquois- Kankakee - Frank Petkunas - 8,465
Regional Supt - DLLM - Mark E. Jontry - 11
Regional Supt. Champaign-Ford - Gary Lewis - 827
Regional Supt. Vermilion - 196
There were several state issues and races on the ballot. Those include:
Amendment 1970 Illinois Constitution - yes votes 3,965; no votes - 6228.
United States Senator - Kathy Salvi - 7,984; Tammy Duckworth - 2,199; Bill Redpath - 195; write-in votes - 11.
Governor and Lt, Governor - Bailey/Trussell - 8,299; Pritzker/Stratton - 1.930; Schluter/Phillips - 244; write-in votes - 6.
Attorney General - Thomas G. DeVore - 8,236; Kwame Raoul, 1,981; Daniel K. Robin, 181.
Secretary of State - Dan Brady - 8,234; Alexi Giannoulias - 1,996; Jon Stewart - 203; write-in votes - 1.
Comptroller - Shannon L. Teresi - 7,743; Susana A. Mendoza - 2,480; Deirdre McCloskey - 174; write-in votes - 2.
Treasurer - Tom Demmer - 7,814; Michael W. Frerichs - 2,401; Preston Nelson - 188; write-in votes - 2.
Rep. Second Congressional District - Thomas Lynch - 8,428; Robin Kelly - 1,918.
State Senator 53rd District - Jason Barickman - 9,595
Rep. 106th District - Thomas M. Bennett - 9,659
For the Kilbride Vac 3rd judge vacancy - Michael J. Burke, 8,189 votes; Mary K. O’Brien, 2,154 votes.
For the Wright Vac 3rd judge vacancy - Liam Brennan, 8,462 votes; Sonni Choi Williams, 1,733 votes.
To retain Judge Elliott - 8,321 yes votes; 1,472 no votes.