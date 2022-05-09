Iroquois County Treasurer Kurt Albers has announced that the 2021 payable 2022 real estate tax statements have been mailed to the taxpayers of Iroquois County, according to a news release from Albers' office.
The first installment is due June 9 and the second installment is due Sept. 9. After the due dates, a 1 ½ percent penalty must be added each month it remains unpaid, according to Illinois State Statutes. Taxpayers must include their tax bill when paying or a $1 fee will be charged.
The treasurer’s office is open 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To avoid waiting in line, people may also pay by mail or at any bank in Iroquois County including Iroquois Federal, Commonwealth Credit Union and the First State Bank of Forrest in Onarga. Taxpayers paying in person at the treasurer’s office or at the local banks should take the entire bill if they would like a receipt. Upon payment, the appropriate stub of the bill will be removed and then the date will be stamped on the back of the remaining part of the tax bill. Whose who mail their payment and wish to have a receipt must enclose the entire bill plus a self-addressed stamped envelope.
A drop box has been installed at the Administrative Center near the 911 Center so that taxpayers can drop their payments during non-office hours.
Credit/sebit card payments and E-checks will be accepted with additional fees. To pay online, please visit iroquoisil.devnetwedge.com.
Members of any United States Armed Forces Reserve Unit can defer their real estate tax payment until 180 days after they return from active duty. This option is available if you are called to active duty for deployment outside the continental United States and if you are on active duty on the due date of any installment of taxes.
Those who have questions about exemptions, assessed valuations, or address changes are asked to please contact the Assessment Office at (815) 432-6978.
Those who have questions regarding the tax rates are asked to contact the county clerk’s office at 815-432-6960..
Those who have questions about their tax statements may call the treasurer’s office at (815-432-6985.