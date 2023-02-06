Information and forms for the Senior Citizens Property Tax Deferral Program are available from the office of Iroquois County Treasurer Kurt Albers, according to an announcement made by the treasurer's office in a news release.

The program allows qualified senior citizens to defer all or part of the 2022 property taxes up to $5,000 on their personal residence. Applications must be filed with the treasurer’s office by March 1, 2023 in order to defer 2022 taxes billed in 2023.

Tags

Trending Food Videos