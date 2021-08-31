The Iroquois County Treasurer’s Office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for the collection of taxes and to asset the taxpayers with any questions they may have, according to information from Treasurer Kurt Albers. The last day to pay the second installment without penalty will be Sept. 7.
The office will be closed Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
After the delinquent date, one-and-a-half percent interest on farmland, residential, commercial and industrial must be charged per month on the second installment according to Illinois State Statute. The interest rate on the first installment will be four-and-a-half percent after Sept. 7.
Residents are reminded that taxes are also payable at all all Iroquois County banks. The last day to pay taxes at a bank this year is Sept. 7. Taxes can also be mailed without penalty as long as the postmark reads Sept. 7, or paid at the county treasurer’s office or placed in the outside drop box.
No personal checks will be accepted after Sept. 17.
Payments must be received by Sept. 24 in order to avoid publication. Judgement will be held on Oct. 22.
The tax sale will be conducted at 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Iroquois County Administrative Center.
The last day to register as a tax buyer will be Oct. 8.