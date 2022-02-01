Because of a predicted snowstorm to take place mid-week, many governmental bodies, businesses and schools were taking proactive approaches on Feb. 1.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that went into effect Tuesday and was to last until 6 p.m. Feb. 3. The weather service was forecasting heavy snow rates and dangerous travel conditions.
Expected are local accumulations of up to 14 inches of snow through the afternoon of Feb. 2. Snowfall rates are predicted to be in excess of one inch per hour through early afternoon Feb. 2 with additional snow falling Wednesday into Thursday. Travel is expected to be near impossible, according to the weather service.
Watseka Mayor John Allhands made an announcement about city operations for the week.
“The last couple of days the Watseka Public Works, Water and Waste water, Police, Fire and Auxiliary departments have been planning contingency operations for the upcoming predicted winter storms,” Allhands said to local media and on social media. “Our department heads realize that these situations are fluid and adaptations may change current planning in order to keep city services and roadways functioning. City departments will try to may these changes in the quickest and most efficient manner possible. We appreciate your patience as city employees battle these possible adverse weather conditions on our behalf. Reminders to all citizens that the city will be enforcing the ordinance for not parking on city streets as snow plowing is being performed. Also please remove any of the blue Republic Services garbage cans off the roadways and nearby curbs.
“In the event that severe weather conditions happen and as businesses and the county government administrative facilities experience closures, the lobby of city hall will also be closed.
“In the event that the predictions come true please stay safe and limit and traveling around town and also please be thinking of our city employees who are battling these potentially extreme elements.”
The Iroquois County Courthouse was also closed Feb. 2 because of the storm.
A news release from Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee said because of the warning from the National Weather Service it was thought best to close the courthouse.
“For the safety of Iroquois County Courthouse staff, attorneys and the public who would be required to come to court, the decision has been made to close the Iroquois County Courthouse for Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
“A second round of this winter storm warning will continue on Thursday, Feb. 2, but it is forecasted not to be as severe. At this time, the Iroquois County Courthouse is scheduled to re-open on Thursday, Feb. 3. The weather and road conditions for Thursday will be assessed and if further closure of the Iroquois County Courthouse is warranted, a news release will be provided,” Perzee said.