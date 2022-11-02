Sugar Creek Opera returned with two special performances featuring Opera for the Young Oct. 28 at schools in Milford and Gilman.
Opera for the Young is an educational and professional opera performance tailored for children.
Sugar Creek Opera returned with two special performances featuring Opera for the Young Oct. 28 at schools in Milford and Gilman.
Opera for the Young is an educational and professional opera performance tailored for children.
Opera for the Young players presented a modernized version of “The Barber of Seville” and incorporated students into the performances.
Opera for the Young provides chorus music for music teachers. Music teachers then teach the music to their students and the students sing the choruses with the professional opera singers for the performance. Sixteen select number of students are chosen by the music teacher to take on small roles in the performance as well in costume.
Due to the pandemic, Sugar Creek Opera was not able to bring Opera for the Young to students of Iroquois County since the Spring of 2019. Performances of The Pirates of Penzance were scheduled for the spring of 2020 but were cancelled due to the pandemic.
One of the singers on the tour is an alumni of the Danis Wilson Apprentice Program at Sugar Creek Opera, Megan Brunning. Megan sang Queen of the Night in Sugar Creek Opera’s production of The Magic Flute. When asked about her experience with Opera for the Young, she said “At one of our first shows of Barber this year, the school’s music teacher addressed the entire assembly as “musicians”, and all 800 children sang along with all of the student choruses! I love working with Opera for the Young and bringing live performance to people for often the first time. Having students in the show with us is such a fun bonus, and those occasions when the whole school sings along are icing on the cake! Many students in the audience will go on to participate in music in diverse ways, and it’s so rewarding to be a part of one of their first musical experiences.”
“This is just an incredible experience for the students when Opera for the Young comes. The excitement and wonderment on the children’s faces when they hear professional opera singers is priceless. I am so glad that we were able to bring the tour to Milford and Gilman this October. We hope to bring the tour back in the Spring of 2023 and reach more students in Iroquois County. It has been too long! This is our gift to the students,” said Helen Todd, General Director.
For more information on how you can have your elementary school receive this gift, please email Helen Todd at helentodd@sugarcreekopera.com.Sugar Creek Opera is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization. Founded in 2002 in Watseka, Sugar Creek Opera presents live, professional performances of the great opera classics and American operas. Sugar Creek Opera is based in Watseka. For more information or to make a contribution, visit us online at www.sugarcreekopera.com or by mail at 323 West Mulberry Street, Watseka, IL 60970. Follow the opera on Facebook at Facebook.com/Sugar Creek Opera.
