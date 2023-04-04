Watseka, Illinois – From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Residents may take pills for disposal to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department (west door) at 550 S. 10th St. Watseka. (Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked, according to information provided by the sheriff's office.

People may also use the disposal site in the main lobby of the Iroquois County Courthouse in Watseka from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday each week. For more information contact 815-432-6992.

