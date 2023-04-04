Watseka, Illinois – From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Residents may take pills for disposal to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department (west door) at 550 S. 10th St. Watseka. (Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked, according to information provided by the sheriff's office.
People may also use the disposal site in the main lobby of the Iroquois County Courthouse in Watseka from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday each week. For more information contact 815-432-6992.
DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long. For more information, visit DEA’s year-round collection site locator.
The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.