Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee released a statement about the passage of House Bill 5471.
The statement reads: “As your Sheriff, I wanted to give you, the citizens of Iroquois County, an update on the recent passage of HB 5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
“As your duly elected Sheriff my job and my office are sworn, in fact, to protect the citizens of Iroquois County. This is a job and responsibility that I take with the utmost seriousness and pride. Part of my duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us in the Constitution. One of those enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms provided under the 2nd amendment.
“The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people.
“I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution.
“I am supported fully by the Iroquois County Board who, on December 13th 2022, passed Resolution R2022-102 in opposition of, at that time, HB 5855 the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
“Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Iroquois County, neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.
“Other crimes committed with firearms will continue to be investigated and enforced by this Office based on the facts and circumstances of each case.”