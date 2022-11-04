Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee has announced that phone lines are not working for the sheriff’s department and jail and that the outage could last for several days.
In a news release, it was announced that the following phone lines for the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and Jail are not presently working:
815-432-6992 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department Main
815-432-6993 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department Main
815-432-6996 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department Main Fax
815-432-6970 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department Jail
815-432-7226 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department Jail Fax
815-432-6971 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department Investigations
815-432-7463 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department Crime Stoppers
If you need to contact any of the above departments, please call the Iroquois County Dispatch non-emergency phone number 815-432-4918.
The outage could last through the weekend and into the next week.
The public will be updated on the status of the phone lines via news release to the media, the Iroquois County Website https://iroquoiscountyil.gov/ and on the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.