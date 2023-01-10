Two Iroquois County residents spent time in London recently over the New Year holiday.
Morgan Suver of Woodland and Anna Parmenter of Watseka were part of the Olivet Nazarene University Band that performed in the London New Year’s Day Parade.
The band spent six days on their trip, leaving on Dec. 28 and staying until Jan. 4. The two recently talked about their experience with the band and on the trip.
Morgan Suver
Morgan Suver is a percussionist, playing the tenors with the ONU Band. A sophomore, she is the daughter of Wade and Jonica Suver.
She said before they left, the band had to learn music to perform in the parade. “We had to learn a few songs and drills. When we got to the big square in London (during the parade) we did a little routine, so we had to prepare music and get everything together to put on a good show,” she said.
This was Suver’s first time out of the country and the second time she was on an airplane. “I tried to sleep but I was awake for the seven-and-a-half hour flight there. But once we were up in the air a little bit I was able to relax.”
She really enjoyed being in London. “London was absolutely beautiful. The architecture is very different from what you see around Iroquois County. It’s a very old city. They have lots of buildings that were made in the 1400s and still being used today. The buildings are close together.
“It’s very diverse. They have almost every culture you can imagine. I was able to eat a lot of good food - Indian, Thai, Italian, Korean, Greek.”
The museums are free to the public in London and the band members were able to see a lot of different museum pieces. They also road the Tube, the subway-type system connecting the city.
“It was a huge city and in every corner there was something new,” she said.
Suver said when the band arrived in London they were bussed to their hotel in Kensington Gardens, which is about an hour away from the airport. She said they were told by band director Dr. Matthew Stratton not to go to bed until 9 p.m. or they would have trouble adjusting to the new time zone.
The first day they were there they walked the parade route, which was about two-and-half miles. “Our normal day started around 7 when we got up and had breakfast,” she said. Soon after that they would get on a double decker bus and take tours around the area. “We went to Oxford, Windsor Castle, and on Friday we had a tour of London. Our guide would tell us many facts about the city.”
She said each night they had about five hours or more to explore the city on their own. Suver and her friends went to the science museum and other places around the city they wanted to see that they already hadn’t.
Parade day was amazing, she said. “It was a really long parade. I think it was three hours long. It was absolutely amazing to turn the corner of the final stretch and see Big Ben and Piccadilly Circus.”
She said the band was 28th in the parade, so they got done fairly early and got to see some of the parade entries behind them. “It was a well done parade,” she said.
During the parade she said the band was in rows of five. The crowds were close. “I got to high five several people along the parade route,” she said.
The band members worked on fundraising before the trip to help offset the costs. She said she has always wanted to travel and this trip really got her wanting to experience more. “It’s sort of elevated my wanting of experiencing new things,” she said.
Suver is studying social work at ONU. She plans to get her masters in social work and then wants to work in a school district where she can help students and be someone for kids to lean on.
Suver has played percussion since she was in fifth grade and has always enjoyed it. She has really enjoyed being in the ONU band. “It’s absolutely wonderful. The sense of community is tremendous. Dr. Stratton does a wonderful job of making sure everybody is together and caught up and feeling like they are included. At Olivet we have a motto which is “For the Lord. For Family. Olivet”. For me it’s nice personally because Olivet puts the Lord first and then us. We start off every practice with prayer and I feel like that makes Olivet more of a community. Then we get right into practicing because Dr. Stratton respects us and respects us enough to work us really hard. That’s why we are able to perform so well is because we’re under great leadership. I think having a leader that cares about you but also sees your potential is super important. He doesn’t let us slip below subpar. We’re pretty great because Dr. Stratton helps us be great.”
Anna Parmenter
Parmenter is a junior at Olivet. She is the daughter of Erik and Sally Parmenter.
This was not the first time Parmenter has been out of the country, but it was the first time she had been to the United Kingdom. “It was the first time I’d been on a tourist trip. I’ve been out of the country before on mission trips before but never for this kind of trip,” she said.
The London trip was fun, she said. “I got to see four different museums, especially a war museum that we got to go through. To see history from not the American perspective was really, really cool.”
She said she and her friends also took the opportunity to explore the city on their free time. She, too, noted that the diversity of the city provided a number of different foods to try. She also tried fish and chips, which she said was good. She didn’t do much shopping but one of her friends bought several tourist-type items from every place they went. “There were also several elegant store and then tons of souvenir shops. There was shopping everywhere.”
Parmenter said the Tube was interesting. “You could get basically anywhere in a couple of minutes. That was a cool experience,” she said.
She said her experience on parade day was different than most of her band mates. Her luggage was lost and she didn’t have all of her uniform so she couldn’t perform with the band. “It was not put on the plane with us,” she said. “I did not march in the band I actually marched in the front of the band with our guide and our director. I got to walk alongside the band and wave and interact with the crowd while we were walking. That was actually so much fun. I got to see and talk with people from all over the world, speaking all different languages that were watching the NewYear’s Day Parade.”
She said the luggage finally showed up but not in time for the parade. “It was difficult not to have it but it turns out I got a really cool experience and it’s a funny story to tell now.”
Parmenter said the experience was well worth it. “I think visiting London in itself was well worth it but to do it with a group of my closest friends from college and with the community I have at Olivet was an even more amazing experience. It was a great trip.”
At Olivet, Parmenter said, the band is busy. She is studying music education at ONU. She plays the mellophone for marching band and in the spring she plays French horn for concert band. She also has been in band since elementary school.
“Band has always given me an outlet to connect with people and my friends and given me a way to give back and serve my community. In junior high, high school and now Olivet, the marching band performs at all sorts of places that I wouldn’t be able to connect with the community outside of the band.”
She plans to use music in some capacity once she gets out of ONU. She thinks she would like to teach, but has not decided what age group. She also may go on to graduate school.
She said ONU has given her a lot of opportunities to grow. “I think that one of the biggest factors for me is the student-faculty ratio. All my professors know me on a personal level and they are so helpful, kind and encouraging. I love Olivet and the music department. They’ve been a huge part of my success there.”