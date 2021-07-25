Parts of Iroquois County saw tree and power line damage July 24 as a result of an evening thunderstorm.
The National Weather Service reported the wind damage occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. July 24 in several communities
At 7:59 p.m. in Watseka thunderstorm wind damages reported several large trees and power lines were down in Watseka.
At 8:26 p.m. there were multiple power lines and branches down in Stockland.
By 9 p.m. heavy rain of up to two inches was reported in Watseka. At 9:05 p.m. the Milford viaduct on Route 1 as flooded with about two feet of water, which the National Weather Service explained that local law enforcement indicated that will happen when there is a heavy rain event.
The weather service reported that this was part of a “gusty thunderstorm” that tracked across the state, including several communities the Chicago suburbs.
Ameren crews were out from Saturday into Sunday repairing downed power lines and restoring power. Several communities reported power outages.
Residents were up early on Sunday morning starting to clean up the debris left by the thunderstorm.