Iroquois County Clerk Breein B. Suver is reminding voters that the Illinois State Board of Elections has a feature on its public website called “Am I Registered” and it allows individuals to answer that very question quickly and easily. This tool has proven to be a great benefit to all Illinois residents, according to Suver in a news releas.
People can access the link through the Iroquois County website at: iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections then click on “Are You Registered to Vote?” It will bring up a box for you to enter in your name and zip code. You will then be asked to enter your house number and search for your street address. Your polling place address will be displayed as well as the districts you are eligible to vote on.