Speaker

Adam Andrzejewski addresses the Iroquois County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner Feb. 16.

 Photo by Carla Waters

Iroquois County Republicans heard about the need of "keeping the books open” in government Feb. 16 from guest speaker Adam Andrzejewski of OpenTheBooks.com.

He started by noting he has been to Iroquois County before and that he has some friendships in the county, including Iroquois County Republican Party Chairman Lyle Behrends and Iroquois County Board member Barb Offill.

