Iroquois County Republicans heard about the need of "keeping the books open” in government Feb. 16 from guest speaker Adam Andrzejewski of OpenTheBooks.com.
He started by noting he has been to Iroquois County before and that he has some friendships in the county, including Iroquois County Republican Party Chairman Lyle Behrends and Iroquois County Board member Barb Offill.
He is chief executive officer and under of OpenTheBooks.com, which is a project of American Transparency, which is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit and non partisan charitable organization.
He said the last time he was in Iroquois County Barack Obama was president. “I don’t have to tell you that over the course of that time the size, scope and power of government at all levels has grown substantially,” he said.
“I know of no better example of this that in Los Angeles, California,” he said, noting that his organization found that the top paid LA County lifeguard makes up to $510,000 a year, with 98 county lifeguards make more than $200,000 a year, with eight making more than $300,000 a year. Driving the high wages, he said, was overtime. “We actually found a single LA County lifeguard that over the course of a six year period made more than $1 million. He said they also received a number of expensive perks and pensions. “You can start as an LA County lifeguard at age 20 and after 30 years at age 50 you can retire for the rest of your life on 80 percent of your cash compensation.”
He said while California is bad, Illinois also has its problems.
“Our governors have a reputation that is world renown,” he said, noting that several past governors have spent time in the penitentiary. “2013 was a particular bad year for Illinois,” he said. “We had two Illinois governors, one from each party, in the federal penitentiary at the same time. Republican George Ryan and Democrat Rod Blagojevich.”
“We believe that transparency revolutionizes the United States public policy and politics,” he said. “Harnessing the power of transparency is the way to bring good public policy back.”
In 2011, he said, they published pay and pensions of every public employee at every level of Illinois government. He said they also filed Freedom of Information Act requests for the line by line state checkbook with Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka. He said she wouldn’t fulfill the request and OpenTheBooks.com sued her. “She immediately went to the press,” he said. It took eight months, but they got the information and published it.
He said most recently, Illinois has 132,000 employees making at least six figures in every level of government. “In 2016 in our data at OpenTheBooks.com, we had less than 50,000. By 2019. we had 94,000 and today we have 132,000 six-figure public employees.
“Our K-12 public schools, we have declining test scores,” he said. “But we have 43,000 six-figure Illinois educators and administrators. It’s a stunning number. Only 27,000 are actually in the classroom in the school building. There are 16,000 retired Illinois educators on six-figure pensions. You’ve got 18 superintendents that make more than $300,000. You’ve got 18 superintendents retired on a six-figure pension. You’ve got 500 Illinois educators on a $200,000-plus salary. You can’t fund a child’s education in the classroom if you are funding an expensive education bureaucracy. And your increasing property tax bill and declining test scores prove that that’s true. You and I have a lot of work to do.”
He said that the Constitution was written by the Founding Fathers. They recognized, he said, “the government was instituted to secure our rights and people needed tools to hold that government accountable. They understood knowledge was power and they wrote that power into the Constitution. It’s all about transparency. We need transparency to be able to hold elected officials accountable.”
He said that government should “post every dime online. That’s our mission, open the books,” he said.
Andrzejewski said they have data from every state in the country, but had some difficulty getting the information from California. They had to send FOIA requests and ended up having to sue for the information. They filed 442 FOIA requests on every state agency in the state of California. “They produced their line by line spending and we compiled the California state check book like a jigsaw puzzle.”
Andrzejewski told the audience about several other efforts his organization has had to get public data.
He said they frequently look at what federal program is running well. “I can tell you that over the course of more than a decade, every single government program that we’ve ever looked at is never, not one single time, ever been running well. That’s why our founders, they feared politicians. That’s why for the first time in all of human history, the power resides in we the people, and government’s power is limited.”
Andrzejewski said, “Let’s lock arms. Join us. Join the transparency revolution.”