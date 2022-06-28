Voter turnout was at 26.14 percent in the Iroquois County June 28 primary election.
Clerk Breein Suver said there were few issues throughout the day, but getting enough election judges is sometimes difficult.
She said there were some precincts where election judges called off at the last minute for legitimate reasons - sickness, etc. - and that caused a scramble to get enough judges to work on election day.
“We need election judges terribly - both Democrat and Republican,” she said. “Trying to fill those precincts is tough. I know that other clerks have the same issues. It’s one of the things that is probably the most stressful thing about elections, is finding the judges to work and making sure they show up to work and can work.”
She said there was a quick change late last week in the Douglas I precinct. “The Gilman United Methodist Church stepped in to welcome us and let us use their facility so it was very nice of them to take that on and let us in there.”
She said the tabulators worked well. “There were some precincts we didn’t even hear from today,” she said. “Everything went super smooth.
“I was a little disappointed in the 26 percent voter turnout, but I was expecting it,” she said.
The contested governor’s race on both Democrat and Republican tickets is usually something that draws people to the polls, she said.
Suver said the people who stepped in to be election judges were appreciated. In some cases they hadn’t had any training, but came in and worked well. “We did help them along the way,” she said.
“Of course, the girls in the office, I can’t say enough about them,” she said. They stepped in and made phone calls to get the Douglas I polling place issue rectified and to work with the election judges really helps.
“We just worked like a well-oiled machine,” she said.
The next election is in November. “We’ve been working on it right now,” she said. The results of the primary election are not certified for two weeks, she said.
In the meantime, preparations for the November election are starting. There are still possibilities of write-in candidates for that election.