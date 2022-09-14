Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police are reporting tonight that a Michigan man is still at large after a manhunt in the Gilman area earlier today.
According to police reports, deputies were dispatched to the Amtrak train station in Gilman at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 for a reported sexual assault that occurred on the train.
When deputies arrived they found that a juvenile female reported she had been sexually assaulted by a passenger on the train later identified as Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan.
Before deputies arrived on scene Smith was able to flee the train and was also seen running east of K and H Truck Plaza.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police assisted by Illinois State Police, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police, Kankakee City Police, Bradley Police and KMEG conducted a large search effort.
As of 9 p.m. the evening of Sept. 14, police say Smith is still at large and considered dangerous. If seen, people are advised to call 9-1-1.
Police have sent an undated photo of Smith and say he now is known to have a tattoo on the front of his neck.
Iroquois West Schools had taken precautionary measures during the school hours of Sept. 14 and were on a soft lockdown.
This evening, through social media, Iroquois West CUSD 10 announced that an emergency day will be implemented for Sept. 15 and school will not be in attendance.
“Law enforcement had the situation in a contained area earlier today,” reads the post. “However, at this time, the suspect has yet to be apprehended. As night has fallen with the suspect not yet in custody, the decision has been made to cancel school tomorrow, Thursday, September 15.
“Emails and automated calls are being sent out at this time.
“More information will be shared as we receive it.”