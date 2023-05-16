Watseka Police Department
05/08
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a civil standby at 11:01 pm.
05/09
Police were called to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a domestic at 12:22 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a domestic at 7:02 am.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 9:11 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Elm Street for threats by telephone at 1:30 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 4th Street for a juvenile problem at 5:53 pm.
Police were in the 100 block of E Ash Street with an abandoned vehicle at 6:07 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 8:18 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Cherry Street for a juvenile problem at 9:43 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for an intoxicated person at 10:21 pm.
05/10
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 12:57 am.
Police were called to the 400 W Walnut Street for a public service at 2:25 am.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/N 8th Street for a traffic accident at 5:08 am. According to reports a 2006 Lincoln operated by Gamino, Dakota R., of Watseka was traveling eastbound on Walnut Street when he struck a 2016 Chevrolet that was stopped at a red light operated by King, Tammy M., of
Watseka. Damage was estimated at over $1500. No injuries reported. Gamino was issued one state citation for failure to reduce speed.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a solicitor at 7:36 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Walnut Street for a 91 misdial at 7:47 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for fraud at 9:24 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Elm Street/N 6th Street at 9:57 am. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 900 block of Western Avenue for trespassers at 10:30 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 11:04 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for suspicious circumstances at 11:53 am.
Police were called to N Kay Street/W Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 3:46 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for criminal damage to property at 7:58 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 9:15 pm.
05/11
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 8:56 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 9:37 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 5th Street/E Cherry Street at 9:59 am. A verbal warning was given for lane usage.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a disturbance at 10:38 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Cherry Street for harassment at 11:46 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for an impaired driver at 1:35 pm.
Police were out in the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a wanted person at 3:40 pm. Conley, Matthew E., 41 of Watseka, was arrested for an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant. Matthew was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 4:31 pm.
Police were called to N 7th Street/E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 5:11 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 5:27 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a suspicious person at 6:10 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a threat at 8:39 pm.
05/12
Police were called to Birch Court for an animal complaint at 11:37 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of E Walnut Street at 12:40 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Lafayette Street for an unwanted person at 1:56 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 2:49 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for an overdose at 3:51 pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 4:29 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for an overdose at 6:32 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Street for a mental subject at 7:35 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Walnut Street at 8:59 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
05/13
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 5th Street at 12:25 am. 4 state citations and 1 written
warning were issued.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a public service at 12:34 am.
Police assisted EMS in the 500 block of E Walnut Street at 2:59 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Mulberry Street for a public service at 2:57 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 3:13 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for illegal dumping at 4:31 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 4:51 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of E Locust Street at 6:09 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 8th Street for loud music at 8:34 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Division Street for suspicious circumstances at 9:19 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Victory Street/W Walnut Street at 10:02 pm. A written warning was issued for invalid registration.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of W Walnut Street at 10:27 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a civil matter at 10:36 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 500 block of W Walnut Street at 10:59 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of W Oak Street at 11:12 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of W Walnut Street at 11:23 pm.
05/14
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of N 5th Street at 12:32 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W North Street/N Virginia Street at 12:43 am. A verbal warning was given for invalid registration.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for a loud music complaint at 1:56 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of S 2nd Street at 4:11 am. A written warning was issued for lane usage.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Hickory Street for a trespasser at 2:14 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a suspicious person at 2:34 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 3:18 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 3:49 pm. A written warning was issued for invalid registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Locust Street at 4:47 pm. A written warning was issued for invalid registration.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for threats by telephone at 5:15 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a civil matter at 5:43 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Mulberry Street for an animal complaint at 7:59 pm.
05/15
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 10:07 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 4th Street for criminal damage to property at 12:12 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 2:21 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a theft at 2:49 pm.
Police were called to N 5th Street/E Ash Street for a vehicle complaint at 3:21 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for a domestic at 6:39 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 9:15 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On May 6, 2023, Clifton police arrested Daniel J. Breymeyer, age 32, of Ashkum. According to police reports, Breymeyer was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Breymeyer was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 11, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jorge Pozos-Aguilara, age 47, of Onarga. According to police reports, Pozos-Aguilara was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, speeding less than 26mph over the posted limit, improper lane usage, and failure to dim headlights. Pozos-Aguilara was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 11, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested James F. Koch Jr., age 56, or rural Sheldon. According to police reports, Koch was wanted on and Iroquois County warrant for civil case. Koch was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 12, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Oevalon Keys, age 23, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Keys was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with aggravated fleeing and eluding. Keys was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On May 12, 2023. Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Taiwo K. Cirton, age 42, of Chicago. According to police reports, Cirton was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a breath alcohol concentration over .08, speeding over the statuary limit and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Cirton was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where lie posted the required bond and was released.