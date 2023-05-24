Watseka Police Department
05/16
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a missing juvenile at 10:31 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Ash Street for an animal complaint at 3:42 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 3:47 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a burglary attempt at 5:05 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Kay Street/W Walnut Street at 6:31 pm. 4 state citations were issued.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for a public service at 8:57 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of N 6th Street for an intoxicated person at 9:38 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Washington Street for a juvenile problem at 10:21 pm.
05/17
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of E Cherry Street at 12:52 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Mulberry Street for a prowler at 1:28 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry Street for a domestic at 3:02 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Cherry Street for a theft at 8:54 am.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a dog bite at 1:17 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 1:58 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Wabash Street for trespassers at 3:18 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Mulberry Street for a theft at 3:44 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a mental subject at 6:36 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 2nd Street for a prowler at 9:45 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 3rd Street for a juvenile problem at 11:20 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 11:43 pm.
05/18
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a domestic at 1:25 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a suicidal subject at 2:05 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for an intoxicated subject at 5:18 am.
Police were called to E Creekside Court for a residential alarm at 11:59 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of N Market Street for an unknown problem at 2:30 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Locust Street for a suspicious person at 4:04 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut/3rd Street at 5:29 pm. 1 state citation was issued for driving
with no insurance.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Locust Street for a suspicious person at 6:20 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a public service at 7:50 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Fidler Court for a suspicious person at 8:27 pm.
Police were called to N 4th Street/North Street for a reckless driver at 10:11 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of S 4th Street for a trespasser at 11:05 pm.
05/19
Police were called to the 300 block of W Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 12:43 am.
Police were called to the east junction for a reckless driver at 7:45 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for an animal complaint at 8:49 am.
Police were out at Birch Court for a follow up at 10:07 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Hickory Street for a traffic accident at 10:29 am. According to
reports a Ford Fusion operated by Lillig, Kevin P., 57 of Watseka was traveling eastbound when it struck a
Toyota Rav4 operated by Tipton, Donald L., 74 of Watseka. Damages were estimated at over $1500. No
citations were issued.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for an unwanted person at 11:33 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 6th Street for a needle that was found at 1:28 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a vehicle break in at 2:50 pm.
Police were called to Jefferson Street/Pleasant Street for a suspicious person at 2:55 pm.
Police were out in the 300 block of W Walnut Street looking for a wanted subject at 3:23 pm.
Police were called to W Mulberry Street/ S Cips Street for a lost cellphone at 5:08 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 5:13 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Victory Street for suspicious activity at 6:22 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 7:39 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Newell Street for a domestic at 8:57 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 11:16 pm.
05/20
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/S 8th Street at 1:09 am. A written warning was issued
for invalid registration.
Police were called to the 900 block of S 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 2:38 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 1:14 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a civil standby at 3:23 pm.
Police assisted a motorist in the 400 block of E Elm Street at 4:27 pm.
Police assisted EMS in the 400 block of E Oak Street for an overdose at 8:02 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for illegal burning at 9:59 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court for a fight in progress at 10:23 pm.
05/21
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for suspicious activity at 12:49 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court for an animal complaint at 1:59 pm.
Police were out with a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 2:46 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 3rd Street/E Walnut Street at 3:02 pm. A written warning was issued for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E North Street/N 3rd Street at 6:06 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of E Walnut Street at 6:47 pm. A written warning was
issued for speed.
Police were called to the 300 block of N Chicago Street for a domestic at 7:00 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for possible fraud at 7:16 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a disturbance at 10:15 pm.
05/22
Police conducted a welfare check on a juvenile in the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue at 1:05 am.
Police were advised of elder abuse at an unknown location at 2:47 am.
Police were called to S 5th Street/Fairman Avenue for the smell of smoke at 5:36 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Mulberry Street for a juvenile problem at 3:56 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N Brianna Drive for a child custody issue at 4:59 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police
Arrests
On May 16, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Maximo Patlan Jr., age 50, of Danforth. According to police reports, Patlan Jr. was charged with possession of methamphetamines under 5 grams. Patlan Jr. was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Accidents:
On May 14, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on County Rd 1300 N approximately a quarter mile east of County Rd 900 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Yahir Perez, age 18, of Gilman was traveling east on 1300 N when the road surface changed to gravel. Perez lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch and rolled multiple times. Perez and one of his two passengers were transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital by Riverside EMS for minor suspected injuries. No citations were issued.
On May 17, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of 405 N 1st St. in Cissna Park. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Sarah G. Holt, age 57, of rural Rankin was attempting to back into an open parking space. The rear of Holt’s vehicle struck the front of an unoccupied vehicle owned by Mariah Ramos of Hoopeston. The collision caused over $1500 in damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On May 20, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Vernon R. Haskins, age 56, of Watseka. According to police reports, Haskins was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of
methamphetarnine less than 5 grams. Haskins was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 19 , 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Clay Mausehund, age 25, of Beaverville. According to police reports, Mausehund was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with failure to appear on the charges of driving while license suspended, battery, and resisting arrest. Mausehund was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 19 , 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christopher A. Burton, age SO, of Milford. According to police reports, Burton was charged with possession of methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams, possession of a controlled substance, driving while under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage and expired registration. Burton was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On May 18, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Poli~e arrested Phillip C. Franklin, age 35, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Franklin was charged with battery. Franklin was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 17, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Rolando Salazar, age 27, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Salazar was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving under the influence. Salazar was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 17, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested William Acier, age 30, of Chebanse. According to police reports, Ader was charged with domestic battery. Ader was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.