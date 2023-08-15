Watseka Police Department
08/05
Police were called to the 200 block of E Mulberry Street for a disturbance at 11:09 pm.
08/06
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for an intoxicated person at 12:31 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a fight in progress at 11:18 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Clarence Avenue for a public service at 11:29 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 1:23 pm.
Police were called to the 1200 block of W Sugar Creek Court for a burglary at 2:08 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a domestic at 3:33 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 5th Street for a suspicious person at 5:25 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 6:54 pm. A verbal warning was
given for equipment.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Mulberry Street for a domestic at 7:30 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of N State Route 1 at 8:43 pm. A verbal warning was
given for speed.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for suspicious circumstances at 10:54 pm.
08/07
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for loud music at 1:22 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 81h Street for a domestic at 2:12 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 7:46 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for trespassers at 7:58 am.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for an abandoned vehicle at 8:40 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for a suspicious vehicle at 9:30 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of Loveridge Lane for child neglect at 9:45 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 9:51 am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for retail theft at 11:16 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for fraud at 2:40 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious bicycle at 5:53 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Mulberry Street for a suspicious person at 5:53 pm.
Police were called to E Lincoln Street/5 Belmont Avenue for a traffic accident at 6:09 pm. According to
reports a 2021 Toyota operated by Yarneau, Robert l., 80 of Watseka, was traveling westbound on
Lincoln Street when he struck a pedestrian. No injuries were reported, and EMS was declined. No
citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1500.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a domestic at 8:46 pm.
08/08
Police were called to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a domestic at 10:13 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 11:22 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for criminal damage to vehicle at 11:39 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 11:39 pm. A verbal warning was
given for no headlights.
08/09
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for harassment at 12:21 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of E Walnut Street at 5:00 am. A verbal warning was
given for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W Walnut Street at 8:16 am. Kornita, James F., 28 of
Watseka, was arrested for Driving while License Suspended. Kornita was transported to jail without
incident.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for a theft at 9:28 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a domestic at 11:16 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 11:25 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for child abandonment at 1:03 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for a civil disturbance at 1:32 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Kay Street for an unwanted person at 2:54 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 5th Street for an animal complaint at 3:32 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for an animal complaint at 3:48 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 4:06 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W North Street for trespassers at 4:22 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for harassment at 4:33 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue for a business alarm at 4:36 pm.
08/10
Police were called to the 300 block of W North Street for a suspicious person at 12:54 am.
Police were out in the 100 block of N Jefferson Street with a suspicious vehicle at 1:58 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/S 3rd Street at 2:31 am. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police assisted fire in the 100 block of W Mulberry Street with a fire alarm at 3:22 am.
Police were out in the 100 block of E Fleming Street with trespassers at 4:04 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 7:59 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 12:02 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W North Street for an unwanted person at 12:33 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 3:57 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for an overdose at 4:31 pm.
Police were called to Aspen Court for a suspicious person at 6:32 pm.
Police were out in the 900 block of E Locust Street for illegal burning at 7:03 pm.
08/11
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a loud music complaint at 12:18 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 12:35 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W North Street for a suspicious vehicle at 7:27 am.
Police requested EMS in the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a person having an unknown medical issue at 7:29 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th Street for a civil disturbance at 8:55 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for suspicious circumstances at 9:32 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for fraud at 10:57 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 4th Street for trespassers at 11:28 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 misdial at 12:41 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 1:28 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a theft at 3:28 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 3:57 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a domestic at 4:36 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for a civil service at 7:31 pm.