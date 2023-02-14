Watseka Police Department
02/05
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 10:15 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Jefferson Street/W lroquois Street at 11:43 p.m. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W Walnut Street 12:18 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 400 block of S 5th Street for a domestic at 1:56 am.
Police were called to W Lafayette Street/ W Creekside Court for a suspicious person at 11:42 am. Police were out in the 400 block of E Oak Street for a follow-up at: 4:45 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Clarence Avenue for suspicious circumstances at 5:26 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for suicidal subject at 6:40 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Kay Street/ W North Street at 7:41 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Street for a 911 hangup at 7:47 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Belmont Avenue for a suspicious vehicle at 8:48 p.m.
02/06
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 2nd Street/W Walnut Street at 6:48 a.m. for expired registration. A written warning was issued for expired registration.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of W North Street at 7:27 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Street for a mental subject at 8:46 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 9:07 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 6th Street for an animal complaint at 9:54 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of N Market Street for a suspicious vehicle at 10:26 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 2nd Street for a mental suspect at 1:06 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Lincoln Avenue/S Belmont Avenue at 3:06 p.m. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a burglary at 3:29 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court for fraud at 4:32 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Ash Street for a stand-by at 5:09 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for fraud at 6:14 p.m.
02/07
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for a trespasser at 4:28 a.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 7:10 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a domestic at 9:01 a.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a fire alarm at 9:20 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for an unwanted person at 9:38 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of S 4th Street for an animal complaint at 10:04 a.m.
Police were out at the 600 block of S 4th Street for a public service at 12:19 pm.
Police conducted a motorist assist in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 6:10 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry Street for a suspicious vehicle at 6:54 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for an unwanted person at 7:28 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 9:39 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W Walnut Street. A verbal warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 500 block of n 3rd Street for a civil matter at 9:13 pm.
02/08
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 2:02 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for a domestic at 10:17 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Fleming Street for animal complaint at 12:12 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Fleming Street for harassment at 12:16 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S 4th Street for a vehicle complaint at 12:59 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 3rd Street for a public service at 1:15 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for solicitors at 2:56 pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of W Lafayette Street for an open door at 6:18 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a disturbance at 7:40 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 9:41 pm.
02/09
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 1:13 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Elm Street for an animal complaint at 10:56 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 11:44 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Fleming Street for an unwanted person at 11:48 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of S 4th Street for a civil matter at 11:50 a.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 12:35 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 2nd Street for a reckless driver at 2:39 p.m.
02/10
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 8:21 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Lincoln Avenue fora public service at 9:57 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 12:58 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 1:02 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Washington Street for a suspicious person at 10:27 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 500 block of W Walnut Street at 11:28 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of W Oak Street at 11:33 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 11:36 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of W Walnut Street at 11:41 pm.
02/11
Police were called to the 500 block of S 4th Street for a domestic at 2:49 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of N State Route 1 at 4:46 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of N 6th Street a 9:50 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Chicago Street for an animal complaint at 9:54 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for fraud at 12:49 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Lincoln Street for a suspicious person at 2:11 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a disturbance at 4:35 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N Market Street for a child custody issue at 5:33 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On February 7, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Jason R, Reyes, age 34, of Hoopeston. According to police reports, Reyes was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for criminal trespass to land. Reyes was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On February 7, 2023, Kayln R. Owens, age 24, of Watseka turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on a warrant for civil contempt of court. Owens posted the required bond and was released.
On February 8, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Garrett L. Welch, age 20, of Cissna Park. According to police reports, Welch was charged with speeding, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm/ammo without a FOID, possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Welch was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On February 10, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Frankey J. Loniello, age 20, of Milford. According to police reports, Loniello was charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, and driving 35 miles and hour or more above the posted speed limit. Loniello was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On February 12th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ryan K. Lowery, age 46, of Onarga. According to police reports, Lowery was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and one count of domestic battery, Lowery was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On February 12th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Anna R. Munoz, age 42, of rural Gilman. According to police reports, Munoz was charged with violation of an order of protection, Munoz was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On February 13th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Crystal D. Jeffries, age 59, of Armstrong. According to police reports, Jeffries was charged with driving while license revoked. Jeffries was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
On February 6, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on E. Main St. in Ashkum. According to police report, a vehicle driven by Dixie L. Payne, age 85, of Bourbonnais was attempting to park her vehicle in a private drive in Ashkum. Payne lost control of the vehicle and struck the residence on the property. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.
On February 10, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a car vs deer accident on Co. Rd. 1430 N. near 850 E. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Billy T. Williams, age 74, of Onarga was traveling west on Co. Rd, 1430 N. when a deer entered the roadway. William’s was unable to avoid the deer and stuck it with the front of the vehicle causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.