Watseka Police Department
1/2
Police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Walnut and 4th Street at 11:17 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Walnut. Citations were issued at 11:19 p.m.
1/3
Police were called to the 100 block of N. Madison for a subject to be removed at 12:09 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Mulberry St. for an activated residential alarm at 7:34 a.m. Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 11:37 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of W. Hickory in reference to a trespassing complaint at 11:50 a.m. Police were called to the 800 block of E. Walnut in reference to a 911 misdial at 11:59 a.m.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E. Walnut in reference to a disturbance at 2:19 p.m. Police were called to the 200 block of W. Walnut in reference to a theft at 4:55 p.m.
1/4
Police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of 3rd and Oak at 1:12 a.m. No citations were issued. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 4:49 a.m. No citations were issued. Police assisted with a disabled vehicle in the 800 block of E. Walnut St at 8:49 a.m.
Police investigated a two vehicle traffic accident at the corner of 3rd St and E. Walnut at 11:59 a.m. No
injuries were reported.
Police responded to the 200 block of W. Mulberry in reference to a report of harassment at 12:58 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop on N. State Route 1 at 3:24 p.m. No citations were issued.
Police were called to the corner of 5th St and Fairman for a domestic disturbance at 5:03 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of N. Clarence Ave. in reference to a residential structure fire at 5:40 p.m.
Police were called to the corner of E. Walnut St and 4th St for a fight in progress at 5:59 p.m.
1/5
Police conducted an investigation in the 300 block of N. 8th St at 9:44 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Walnut St. at 10:47 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of 200 block of W. Walnut St. for a Welfare check at 10:55 a.m. Police were called to the 400 block of N. 5th St. in reference to a civil disturbance at 3:01 p.m. Police were called to the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. for a report of fraud 3:38 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of W. Washington for a domestic disturbance at 9:18 p.m.
Police responded to the 100 block of E. Ash St. at 10:27 p.m. for a suicide attempt. No one was injured during this situation.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 11:52 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Market. No citations were issued.
1/6
Police conducted a traffic stop on the corner of E. Sheridan and N. 3rd St. at 12:49 a.m. A state citation was issued, the subject was released on scene pending further investigation.
Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the 1100 block of E. Walnut St at 2:56 a.m. Police were able to move the vehicle from the roadway.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Ave. in reference to a report of a theft at 8:22 a.m. Police investigated a hit and run traffic accident at the corner of 3rd and E. Walnut St. at 10:25 a.m. Police were called to the 500 block of N. 4th St. in reference to a civil matter at 12:07 p.m.
Police conducted a walk through of a school in the 100 block of S. Belmont Av at 6:12 p.m. Police were called to Creekside Ct. in reference a theft from a credit card at 8:11 p.m. Police were notified of suspicious activity in the 600 block of E. Porter Av. at 9:41 p.m.
1/7
Police investigated an open door in the 500 block of E. Ash St. at 1:42 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of E. Mulberry St. for a domestic disturbance at 2:17 a.m. Police were called to the 100 block of E. Ash St. for a report of an assault at 2:21 a.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of N. Virginia in reference to a civil matter at 3:23 p.m. Police conducted a walk through of a school in the 100 block of S. Belmont at 6:33 p.m.
1/8
Police were called to the 700 block of W. Walnut at 12:21 a.m., for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later located.
Police were called to the 400 block of N. Market in reference to a vehicle complaint at 3:38 p.m. Police were called to the 500 block of S. 2nd St. in reference to a trespassing complaint at 4:17 p.m. Police were called to the 100 block of S. 4th St. for a report of a domestic disturbance at 5:15 p.m.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On January 4, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Lorenzo C. Harris, age 53, of Watseka. According to police reports, Harris was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Harris was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On January 5, 2022, Megan Bosley, age 39, of Sheldon turned herself in to the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for aggravated DUI.
On January 5, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Roscoe S. Durflinger, age 33, of Gilman. According to police reports, Durflinger was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On January 6, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Marcia M. Bridges, age 49, of Milford. According to police reports, Bridges was wanted on a Williamson County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Bridges was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
Accidents:
On December 31, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident on County Rd 600 N approx. 1/2 mile west of County Rd 1100 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Jonathan D. Kendrich, age 24, of Melvin was traveling east on 600 N. Kendrich stated that a westbound vehicle entered his lane, causing him to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision. Kendrich entered the south ditch and struck the embankment causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On January 3, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs. deer accident that occurred on County Rd 2000 E near County Rd 700 N. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Donna L. Hiltz, age 59, of rural Milford was northbound on 2000 E when a deer entered the roadway. Hiltz was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On January 5, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on County Rd 2200 E approx. 1/4 mile south of US Hwy 52. According to police reports, a tractor-trailer being driven by Terry A. Weber, age 37, of Oswego was traveling north on 2200 E when a large gust of wind caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The semi entered the west ditch, striking a utility pole and then jackknifed back across the roadway. There was over $1500 in damage to the vehicle and utility pole. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On January 6, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of W. 2nd St. and County Rd 600 E in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Maranda M. Meyers, age 22, of Racine, WI was traveling west on W. 2nd St. Meyers was unable to stop at the intersection due to icy road conditions and entered the west ditch, striking the embankment causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.