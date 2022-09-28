IROQUOIS COUNTY:
Arrests:
On September 21st, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Devon K. Hodges, age 19, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Hodges was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with residential burglary, theft, and possession of a stolen firearm. Hodges was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On September 21st, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua L. Luening, age 36, of Buckley. According to police reports, Luening was taken into custody and charged with driving while license revoked and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Luening was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On September 26, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Aaron M. Vice, age 33, of Watseka. According to police reports, Vice was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge. Vice was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Accidents:
On September 26th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident on County Rd 3100 N at the intersection with County Rd 900 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Robert D. Majors, age 27, of Pontiac was traveling north on 900 E. The vehicle then failed to reduce speed at the T-intersection, lost control and entered the north ditch of 3100 N and overturned onto its side. One occupant was transported to Riverside Hospital by Riverside EMS with minor suspected injuries. All other occupants were released on scene by EMS. Chebanse Township Fire also assisted with the scene. Majors was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended, disobeying a stop sign, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Majors was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
WATSEKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
9/24/22
Police received a report of a possible impaired driver in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 10:10 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of N. Virginia at 3:32 am. Police responded to an unwanted subject in the 1000 block of N. Jefferson at 7:08 am.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 12:04 pm. According to reports a 2010 Jeep operated by Amanda Laftech, Morocco IN. was turning around in a parking lot and struck a concrete post. The airbag then deployed. She was taken to IMI-I by Riverside EMS for minor injuries. Damage was estimated at over $1500.00. No citations reported.
Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of N. 5th St. at 12:20 pm. Police responded to a theft in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 1:49 pm. Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 8:22 pm. Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of N. 4th St. at 8:32 pm.
9/25/22
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Oak for a domestic disturbance at 11:30am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Mulberry for an animal complaint at 1:12pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W. Walnut for a theft at 2:10pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N. 7th for a civil matter at 5:42pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N. 8th for an unwanted person at 6:59pm.
Police were called to birch Ct. for a welfare check at 8:07pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E. Cherry for an unwanted person at 8:33pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at N. 2nd/W. Walnut at 8:48pm.
9/26/22
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at N. 3rd/ E. Oak at 3:50am. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Police were called to the 400 block of E. Walnut for a threat at 8:53am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E. Walnut for a 911 misdial at 11:19am. Police were called to the 100 block of E. Oak for a dispute of all kinds at 5:02pm. Police were called to the 300 block of N. Market for a theft at 5:53am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E. North for a dispute of all kinds at 9:21pm.
CITY
Watseka
Sept. 20
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 100 block of East Walnut at 2:44 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 100 block of East Oak at 6:10 a.m. Arrested was Kierstin Chalifoux, 28, Sheldon, for criminal damage to property over $500. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to an accident in the area of Jefferson and Third at 7:54 a.m. According to police reports, a 2014 GMC operated by Kayla Rogers, Watseka, was traveling east on Jefferson when she struck a parked utility trailer owned by John Farris, also from Watseka. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 1:25 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Oak at 1:36 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 400 block of North Second at 1:43 p.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 200 block of East Hickory at 2:32 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 300 block of West Walnut t 5:25 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the area of North and Second at 5:33 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:28 p.m.