WATSEKA POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS
11-20-22
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of E. Lincoln at 10:45 pm
11-21-22
Police responded to an open 911 line in the 600 block of S. 2nd St. at 12:07 am.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Ash at 1:38 am.
Police responded to an unknown problem in the 200 block of N. 4th at 5:14 am.
Police issued an ordinance violation in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 12:20 pm.
Police issued an ordinance violation in the 100 block of Herren Ct. at 12:58 pm.
Police responded to a parking issue in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 12:59 pm.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 1:14 pm.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 4:52 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North and 3rd at 5:08 pm. A written warning for speeding
was issued.
Police responded to fraud in the 900 block of S. 4th St. at 6:43 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 9:15 pm. A written warning for
disobeying a stop sign was issued.
11/22/22
Police responded to Criminal Damage to Property in the 500 bock E. Hickory at 10:56 am. Police responded to a civil matter in the 400 block of N. 5th St. at 12:58 pm.
Police responded to a reckless driver in the area of 4th and Walnut at 5:18 pm.
Police responded to a fire alarm in the 100 block of S. Belmont at 6:12 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at rd and Walnut at 7:15 pm. A written warning for speeding was issued.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of N. Jefferson at 7:51 pm. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police were called to the 200 block of E. Fairman for a civil issue at 10:17pm.
11/23/22
Police were called to the 800 block of E. Walnut for a welfare check at 3:52am.
Police were out in the 500 block of N. 4th for a vehicle complaint at 7:28am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Oak for an unknown problem at 8:12am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W. Hickory for an animal complaint at 10:45am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E. Oak for theft at 11:27am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E. Walnut for a suspicious person at 12:22pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W. Walnut for harassment at 12:32pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E. Walnut for harassment at 1:54pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E. Locust for a civil issue at 2:28pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 2:34pm. The driver was
given a warning for an equipment violation.
Police were called to the 700 block of N. Chicago for a suspicious person at 6:56pm.
11/24/22
Police were called to the 100 block of W. Oak for a reckless driver at 10:49pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E. Fairman for a domestic disturbance at 11:38pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W. Iroquois for civil dispute at 11:57pm.
11/25/22
Police were called to the 100 block of W. Fleming for an intoxicated person at 5:57am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W. Walnut for harassment at 12:27am.
Police were called to the 500 block of W. Park for a neighborhood problem at 2:24pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E. Rosewood for a juvenile problem at 7:32pm.
11/26/22
Police were called to W Park/S Yount for downed utility wires at 8:17am.
Police were called to the 900 block of E. Locust for a domestic dispute at 9:58am.
Police were out in the 100 block of E. Oak for a city ordinance violation at 12:30pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W. Iroquois for a civil dispute at 2:05pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W. Iroquois for a civil dispute at 3:15pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E. Hickory for harassment at 3:43pm.
11/27/2022
Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of W. Park Ave at 4:42 am.
Police responded to a possible theft in the 100 block of E. Walnut Street at 5:16 am.
Police responded to a child custody dispute in the 400 block of N. Market Street at 3:48 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the East Junction at 5:52 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S. 3’ and E. Locust Street at 6:10 pm. A verbal warning was given for failure to use turn signal.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of W. Park Ave at 6:51 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E. Walnut Street and S. 5th Street at 9:14 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S POLICE
November 24, 2022
Arrests:
On November 23, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested James Yergler, age 19, of Cissna Park. According to police reports, Yergler was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor. Yergler was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On November 23, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Spencer Wells, age 18, of Cissna Park. According to police reports, Wells was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor. Wells was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
On November 22, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on County Rd 1900 N at the intersection of County Rd 600 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Franklin E. Faucher, age 74, of Gilman was eastbound on 1900 N and misjudged the turn. The vehicle entered the southeast ditch embankment, causing over $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On November 22, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Gilman on US Hwy 24 in front of McDonald’s. According to police reports a vehicle being driven by Christine E. Henrichs, age 48, of Mahomet was traveling east on US 24. A vehicle being driven by Joe T. Hill, age 50, was westbound on US 24, Henrichs was attempting to turn into the parking lot of McDonald’s and did not see Hill’s vehicle, striking the front and driver’s side of Hill’s vehicle. Both vehicles sustained over $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On November 23, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 4th St. in Danforth, According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Miguel A. Ramirez, age 63, of Onarga was backing from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Amy N. Hemp of Clifton, There was over $1500 in damage caused to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
November 29, 2022
Arrests:
On November 27, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Marla M. Behrends, age 69, of Forrest IL. According to police reports Behrends was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol of with a breath alcohol concentration over .08 and improper lane usage. Behrends was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois where she posted the required bond and was released.
On November 27, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Alfred R. Layton, age 51. According to police reports, Layton was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of sex offender registration. Layton was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.