Watseka Police Department
04/18
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 12:49 am. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of E Walnut Street at 4:58 am. A written warning was issued speed.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a domestic at 5:50 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 4th Street/E Cherry Street at 7:04 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 8:59 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of N Monroe Street for a disturbance at 10:59 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Hickory/N 2nd Street at 12:37 pm. A verbal warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 200 block of Birch Court for a suspicious person at 5:23 a.m.
Police conducted a business check in the 1100 block of E Walnut Street at 5:54 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Chicago Street for a suspicious person at 7:06 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 5th Street/E Lincoln Avenue at 9:15 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 600 block of N 5th Street for a vehicle complaint at 11:02 pm.
04/19
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 open line at 10:47 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of E Locust Street at 12:06 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for an animal complaint at 2:34 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 4th Street/E Cherry Street at 4:08 pm. Childers, Kristina M., 32 of Remington, Indiana was arrested for an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant. Kristina was transported to jail without incident. One citation was issued for driving while license suspended.
Police were called to the 1200 block of W Sugar Creek Court for a suspicious person at 5:54 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th Street for an unwanted person at 7:32 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Iroquois Street for a disturbance at 8:52 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 2nd Street/W Walnut Street 8:52 pm. A written warning was given for equipment.
Police assisted Watseka Fire and EMS with a structure fire in the 500 block of S 3rd Street at 9:10 pm.
04/19
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a loud music complaint at 11:23 pm.
04/20
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 open line at 2:49 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 4:18 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 7:23 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of W Lafayette Street at 9:36 am. A verbal warning was given for expired registration.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th Street for an unwanted person at 11:46 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a domestic at 3:52 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Grant Street for a solicitor at 3:53 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 3rd Street/E Jefferson Avenue at 4:18 pm. A verbal warning was given for expired registration.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a theft at 5:50 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street about a disturbance at 5:55 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Ash Street for a juvenile problem at 6:10 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th Street for a disturbance at 6:43 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Kay Street for a juvenile problem at 6:44 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on S Belmont Avenue at 7:19 pm. A verbal warning was given for expired registration.
Police were flagged down in the 1500 block of E Walnut Street for a suicidal subject at 7:47 pm.
04/21
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a violation of order of protection at 11:33 pm.
04/22
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a disturbance at 12:02 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 5th Street/E Cherry Street at 1:01 am. A state citation was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 1:35 am.
Police were out in the 900 block of S 2nd Street for a motorist’s assist at 4:45 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for an unwanted person at 5:45 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th Street for an unwanted person at 11:32 am.
Police were called to the 4 block of Aspen Court for an animal complaint at 12:03 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 2:44 pm. 2 female juveniles were detained and were given an I-bond for theft. Both juveniles were released to their parents.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Market Street for stalking at 5:33 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for violation of order of protection at 7:52 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 4th Street at 8:43 pm. A verbal warning was given for disobey traffic controlled device.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an intoxicated person at 11:54 pm.
04/23
Police were called to the 100 block of W Ash Street for a stolen vehicle complaint at 5:53 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a theft at 11:15 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for harassment by telephone at 12:37 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 5th Street for a disturbance at 1:17 pm. Christian D. Jackson, 19 of Watseka, was arrested for criminal damage to property. Christian was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for a theft at 1:26 pm.
Police were called to W Iroquois Street/N Market Street for a vehicle complaint at 1:47 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Elm Street for a burglary attempt at 1:54 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block Laird Drive for a burglary at 2:59 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Mulberry Street for a business alarm at 5:10 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for an unwanted person at 9:40 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of E Walnut Street at 10:25 pm. A verbal warning was given for no headlights.
04/24
Police were out in the 100 block of E Ash Street with an open car door at 2:59 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 7:51 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a possible burglar attempt at 9:22 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 10:57 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a violation of an order of protection at 11:29 am. Gryczewski, Andrew R., 52 of Watseka was arrested and charged with Violation of Order of Protection, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Battery. Andrew was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court for fraud at 1:10 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a suicidal subject at 3:24 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 10th Street for fraud at 3:25 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 5th Street/E Cherry Street at 9:31 pm. A state citation was issued for driving with no insurance.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On April 18, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anthony P. Schneider, age 52, of Donovan. According to police reports, Schneider was charged with driving while license revoked. Schneider was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On April 20, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Aaron R. Schadel, age 32, of Wellington. According to police reports, Schadel was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Schadel was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On April 20, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Teonne Randolph, age 40, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Randolph was charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault. Randolph was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Accidents:
On April 13, 2023 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of 3rd St. and Main St. in Ashkum. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Thomas E. Papineau, age 29, of Ashkum was traveling north on 3rd St. A vehicle being driven by Dennis W. Paskin, age 80, of Ashkum was traveling west on Main St. Papineau failed to yield right of way to Peskin and entered the intersection. The front of Poskin’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Papineau’s vehicle causing it to overturn onto its roof. Papineau was transported by Riverside EMS to Riverside Hospital for minor suspected injuries. There was over $1500 in damage to both vehicles. Papineau was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop intersection.
On April 22, 2023, Clifton/Ashkum Police Department arrested Amy Taylor, age 30, of Ashkum. According to police reports, Taylor was charged with domestic battery. Taylor was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On April 24, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Luis A. Martinez, age 25, of Onarga. According to police reports, Martinez was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance less than 2.5 grams, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a breath alcohol concentration over .08, speeding in excess of 35 MPH over the posted limit and improper lane usage. Martinez was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.