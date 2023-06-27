Watseka Police Department
06/22
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for an unwanted person at 10:02 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of S 4th Street for a juvenile problem at 10:20 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 7th Street at 11:00 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
06/23
Police conducted a traffic stop at Monroe Street/Newell Street at 12:45 am. A state citation was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Smith Street for a disturbance at 9:22 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Clarence Avenue for a vehicle complaint at 9:54 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Ash Street for illegal burning at 3:13 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for a civil disturbance at 3:15 pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a bomb threat at 3:28 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a bomb threat at 3:33 pm.
Police were out in the 600 block of E Walnut Street conducting a warrant check at 3:57 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 4th Street for a bomb threat at 4:56 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of S 2nd Street for a reckless driver at 5:48 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a bomb threat at 5:53 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for an unwanted person at 7:11 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a disturbance at 10:07 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/N Kay Street at 11:43 pm. A written warning was issued for suspended registration.
06/24
Police were called to the 600 block of E Mulberry Street for a bomb threat at 3:30 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Jefferson Street for trespassers at 10:31 am.
Police conducted a business check in the 1200 block of E Walnut Street at 10:53 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E Grant Street at 11:46 am. A verbal warning was given for lane usage.
Police were called to E Mulberry Street/S 9th Street for solicitors at 12:01 pm.
Police were called to W North Street/N Chicago Street for a needle found in the street at 5:03 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a neighborhood dispute at 5:39 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Bell Road for a reckless driver at 7:46 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for suspicious activity at 8:04 pm.
06/25
Police were called to the 600 block of S 4th Street for a suspicious person at 4:51 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 12:56 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a mental subject at 2:05 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Cherry Street for a suspicious person at 2:48 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 3:55 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a public service at 5:59 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 7:18 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Main Street for a burglary at 9:39 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Oak Street for a domestic at 9:54 pm.
06/26
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 1:20 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a vehicle complaint at 9:34 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for threats at 9:41 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Locust Street for criminal damage to property at 9:56 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 5th Street for a suicidal subject at 5:40 pm.
Police were dispatched to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an assault. Anderson, Timothy, 35 of Watseka was arrested for Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault. Anderson was transported to jail without incident.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On June 21, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Mauricio Moreno, 19, of Gilman. According to police reports, the Watseka Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of E. Sheridan in Watseka. During the investigation of the traffic stop, officers and deputies located a juvenile who was listed as a runaway. Deputies learned the runaway juvenile had been staying with Mauricio for approximately one month. Mauricio was placed into custody and charged with Harboring a Runaway. Mauricio was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On June 21, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon Bennett, 44, of Onarga. According to police reports, Deputies were called to the 900 block of W. Seminary Ave. in Onarga for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies conducted their investigation and placed Brandon into custody for Domestic Battery. Brandon was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On June 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Bayleah Moore, 23, of Gilman. According to police reports, deputies were called to the 300· block of E. 3rd St. in Gilman. Deputies were informed that the caller held an active Order of Protection against Bayleah. Deputies confirmed a violation had occurred and placed Bayleah into custody for Violation of Order of Protection. Bayleah was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On June 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Mark James, 56, of Buckley. According to police reports, deputies were called in reference to a disturbance in the 400 block of E. Main St. of Buckley. Deputies spoke to the parties involved. Deputies then placed James into custody for Aggravated Assault. James was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.