Watseka Police Department
12/28
Police conducted a business check in the 1000 block of E Walnut Street at 4:20 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of Bell Road for a vehicle theft at 9:39 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Mulberry Street for a theft at 11:13 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W North Street for criminal damage to a vehicle at 11:39 am. Police were called to the 900 block of S Western Avenue for an unwanted person at 1:36 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Bell Road at 4:00 pm. A verbal warning was given for lane usage.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a hit and run at 7:17 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block N 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 8:17 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of N Jefferson Street for a disturbance at 9:20 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 9:50 pm.
Police were called to the 1800 block of N State Route 1 for a disturbance at 10:23 pm.
12/29
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N Veterans Parkway at 10:56 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
12/30
Police conducted a business check in the 1400 block of E Walnut Street at 12:52 am. Police conducted a motorist assist in the 1700 block of E Walnut Street at 2:44 am. Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for a suspicious person at 5:30 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for an intoxicated person at 12:44 pm.
Police arrested Louis J. Powers, 57 of Watseka for Disorderly Conduct and Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer. Louis was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hang-up at 1:35 pm.
Police responded to a traffic accident at S 2nd Street/ W Locust Street at 2:57 pm. According to reports a 2.008 Ford operated by Mark R. Rieches, Watseka, was backing out of an alley way when he struck a 2012 Hyundai operated by Morrisa L. Sowers, Watseka. No injuries reported. Damages were estimated at over $1500.00 and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 3:07 pm. Police were called to the 900 block of E Cherry Street for a theft at 4:36 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious vehicle at 6:12 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 4th Street/ E Walnut Street at 8:25 pm. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Ash Street for a suspicious person at 9:18 pm.
12/30
Police conducted a welfare check on a vehicle in the 100 block of W Fleming Street at 11:05 pm. Police conducted a business check in the 500 block of W Walnut Street at 11:26 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 200 block of W Walnut Street at 11:36 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of W Oak Street at 11:41 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of W Walnut Street at 11:46 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 1000 block of E Walnut Street at 11:56 pm.
12/31
Police conducted a welfare check in the 1200 block of W Smith Street at 12:01 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Pleasant Street/N Chicago Street at 12:31 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a disturbance at 12:54 am.
Police were called to the 900 block of S 4th Street for a public service at 6:58 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for an animal complaint at 7:45 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue for a public complaint at 8:53 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 1:26 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 3:47 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a theft at 4:22 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Grant Street for a suspicious vehicle at 6:47 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 8th Street at 7:56 pm. A verbal warning was given
for equipment.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a noise complaint at 8:43 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a public service at 8:53 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Virginia Street at 11:02 p.m.
1/1
Police conducted a traffic stop on a camper van just north of Watseka on N. State Route Rt. 1 at 1:00 a.m. Two citations were issued.
Police were called to the 200 block of E. Fairman to assist1MH personnel with a subject in distress at 2:01 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of E. Walnut St. at 7:56 a.m. A written warning was issued.
Police conducted a business check in the 1200 block of E. Walnut St. at 10:23 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of E. Rosewood at 12:59 p.m. A written warning was issued.
Police were called to Legion Park to take possession of contraband found at 2:38 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of W. North St. for an activated panic alarm at 5:03 p.m. Police found that the building secured.
Police were called to the 900 block of S. Western at 6:05 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Ash St. at 7:52 p.m. for a report of trespassers.
Police were called to the 400 block of W. Walnut St in reference to a theft at 9:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of N. 4th St. in reference to a civil standby at 9:35 p.m.
1/2
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of 4th St. and E. Walnut at 5:02 a.m. A citation was issued.
Police conducted a business check in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 9:35 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of E. Ash St. in reference to a report of harassment at 4:34 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Ash Street in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress at 5:28 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of 8th St. and Walnut St. A written warning was issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On December 29, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Brenden D. Walz, age 53, of Freeport IL. According to police reports, Walz was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Walz was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On December 29, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anthony Falk, age 55, of Orland Park IL. According to police reports, Falk was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with driving under the influence of drugs. Falk was aware of his warrant and turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released,
On December 24, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Eric S. Deaton, age 42, of Milford. According to police reports, Deaton was charged with criminal damage to property under $500. Deaton was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On December 21, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Mickey D. Loniello Jr., age 46, of Woodland. According to police reports, Loniello was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving while license suspended. Loniello was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On December 31, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police returned from the Cook County Jail with Kirby Lacy, age 31, of Urbana. According to police reports, Lacy was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois warrant charging him with failure to appear for the manufacture and delivery of cocaine 15 to 100 grams. Lacy was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On January 1, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Paige A. Smith, age 24, of Madisonville KY. According to police reports, Smith was charged with battery. Smith was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.