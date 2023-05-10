Watseka Police Department
05/02
Police were called to the 900 block of W North Street for a disturbance at 7:41 pm.
05/03
Police were called to the North Street railroad tracks for 2 individuals on the tracks at 12:05 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for threats at 4:58 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Ash Street for a domestic at 7:19 pm.
Police were called to the 1200 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 8:14 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Locust Street for a disturbance at 9:05 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 9:31 pm. Waller, Coby, 18 of Sheldon was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction. Coby was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a domestic at 11:12 pm.
05/04
Police were called to the 600 block of E Cherry Street for a domestic at 3:55 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a child custody issue at 8:28 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a domestic incident that occurred at another
address the night prior at 8:31 am. Police relocated to the 100 block of W Ash Street. Metheny, Rhonda
K., 45 of Watseka was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery. Rhonda was transported to jail
without incident.
Police were called to N 8th Street/E Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 8:34 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 11:57 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a mental subject at 12:01 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 12:30 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 3:07 pm. A state citation was issued for driving while license suspended.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 1600 block of E Walnut Street at 3:26 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Sycamore Street for an animal complaint at 3:36 pm.
Police were called to S 4th Street/E Cherry Street for a traffic accident at 4:02 pm. According to reports a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Sandeno, Donna L., of Kentland, In., was traveling eastbound on E Cherry Street when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Trumann, Stacie J. EMS was declined and estimated damages were over $1500. No citations were issued.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 4:33 pm. Waller, Coby, 18 of Sheldon, was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. Coby was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue for a theft at 4:56 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Mulberry Street for an unwanted person at 9:56 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 4th Street for a disturbance at 10:59 pm.
05/05
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for an assault at 1:23 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 7:17 am. A written warning was
issued for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Porter Ave/S 9th Street at 8:16 am. A written warning was issued for registration.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Western Avenue for illegal burning at 8:53 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 8:57 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 12:55 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a traffic accident with airbag deployment at 4:26 pm. According to reports a 2009 GMC Sierra driven by a minor, of Milford was traveling westbound when it rear ended a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Dodge, Angel L., of Sheldon. Angel’s vehicle was pushed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Hasbargen, Eric A., of Woodland. Watseka Fire and Riverside EMS were called to the scene but no injuries were reported. Damages were estimated at over $1500. No citations were issued.
Police were called to W Creekside Court for a suspicious person at 5:22 pm.
The Watseka Police Department conducted a traffic and warrant enforcement at 6:00 pm. Police issued 8 written warnings, 1 state citation, 3 arrests, 6 calls for service, and business checks.
Police were in the 500 block of N 5th Street for a follow-up at 6:22 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of S 5th Street for an animal complaint at 6:22 pm.
Police were in the 800 block of E Walnut Street to locate a wanted person at 6:41 pm.
Police were out in the 800 block of E Walnut Street with trespassers at 6:46 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a suspicious person at 6:47 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/W Fleming Street at 7:02 pm. A written warning was issued for expired registration.
Police conducted a warrant check in the 200 block of W Hickory Street at 7:05 pm. Spring, Nicholas A., 29 of Watseka, was arrested for an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant. Nicholas was also charged with Possession of a Hypodermic Needle. Nicholas was transported to jail without incident.
Police were out in the 300 block of W Oak Street to locate a wanted person at 7:16 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 8th Street at 7:24 pm. A written warning was issued for invalid registration.
Police conducted a warrant check in the 300 block of W Walnut Street at 7:29 pm. Anderson, Amie L., 34 of Beaverville, was arrested for an outstanding Newton County Warrant. Amie was transported to jail without incident.
Police were out in the woods behind the 700 block of W Walnut Street for trespassers at 7:36 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 2nd Street/W Walnut Street at 7:40 pm. A written warning was issued for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 3rd Street/E Oak Street at 7:48 pm. A Written warning was issued for equipment.
Police were asked for assistance in the 500 block of E Oak Street at 8:02 pm.
Police were called W Victory Street/N Kay Street for a suspicious person at 8:12 pm.
Police were out in the 300 block of E Locust Street to locate a wanted subject at 8:27 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of S Yount Avenue for a suspicious person at 8:44 pm.
Police were out at W Herron Court to locate a wanted subject at 8:44 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Mulberry Street/S 2nd Street at 8:45 pm. A written warning was issued for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Kay Street/W Hickory Street at 8:49 pm. A written warning was issued for expired registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 8:58 pm. A written warning was issued for one headlight.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of W Lafayette Street at 9:13 pm. A state citation was issued for suspended plates.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/W Fleming Street at 9:13 pm. A written warning was issued for equipment.
Police were out in the 800 block of E Walnut Street attempting to locate a wanted subject at 9:20 pm.
Police were in the alley behind the 500 block of N 2nd Street attempting to locate a wanted subject at 9:32 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 11:43 pm. Fassoth, Christina M., 51 of .Watseka was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. Christina was transported to jail without incident.
05/06
Police were called to the 200 block of N Chicago Street for a domestic at 4:11 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 10:16 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a fight in progress at 11:21 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Ash Street for a civil standby at 1:42 pm.
Police were out in the 200 block of W Hickory Street attempting to locate a wanted suspect at 4:54 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of S Yount Avenue for an animal complaint t 5:19 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of S 3rd Street for illegal burning at 6:43 pm.
Police were out in the 300 block of W Walnut Street attempting to locate a wanted subject at 6:45 pm.
Spence, William E., 41 of Ashkum was arrested for an Iroquois County Warrant. William was transported to jail without incident.
Police were in the 500 block of N 2nd Street to locate a wanted subject at 7:50 pm. Archer, Austin, 29 of Watseka was arrested for an outstanding Newton County Warrant. Austin was transported to jail without incident.
Police were out in the 300 block of W Oak Street attempting to locate a wanted subject at 8:37 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 8:59 pm. A verbal warning was given for registration.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Ash Street for a child custody issue at 11:00 pm.
05/07
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 8th Street/E Cherry Street at 12:08 am. Eilers, John M., 29 of St. Anne, was arrested for an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant and was issued a written warning for driving with one headlight. John was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 8th Street for loud music at 6:32 am.
Police were called to N 8th Street/E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 8:20 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of Brianna Drive to turn in a lost cell phone at 9:59 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 5th Street attempting to locate a wanted person at 1:46 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Grant Street for an animal complaint at 2:24 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of E Hickory Street at 3:29 pm. A written warning was issued for disobeying a stop sign.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a domestic at 4:19 pm.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/N 8th Street for a reckless driver at 5:58 pm.
Police assisted EMS in the 500 block of E Walnut Street at 7:03 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for an attempted theft at 7:22 pm. Farmer, Paul
S., 35 of Fowler, In, was arrested on an outstanding Kankakee County Warrant. Paul was transported to jail without incident.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of E Walnut Street at 9:52 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 10:11 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 4th Street for a juvenile problem at 10:16 pm.
05/08
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for a suicidal subject at 12:13 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Hubbard Court for illegal burning at 8:40 am.
Police were called to the 30 block of Cedar Court for identity theft at 10:23 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 1:50 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 2:33 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Lincoln Street for civil stand-by at 2:46 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a domestic at 2:47 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a domestic at 3:42 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th Street for an unwanted person at 4:24 pm. Mianoway,
Brandy, 37 of Watseka, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Kentucky. Brandy was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 3rd Street for a missing person at 6:04 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for an unwanted person at 6:29 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 7:39 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 6th Street for a suspicious vehicle at 9:52 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On May 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kyle D. Blackburn, age 37, of Cissna Park. According to police reports, Blackburn was wanted on a Ford County warrant for burglary. Blackburn was transported to the Ford County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On May 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jenny L. Loree, age 25, of Cissna Park. According to police reports. Loree was wanted on a Ford County warrant for burglary. Loree was transported to the Ford County Jail where she remained in lieu of bond.
On May 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Carla M. Suratt, age 42, of Iroquois. According to police reports, Suratt was charged with violation of an order of protection. Suratt was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On May 3, 2023, Milford Police arrested Kyle J. Williams, age 22. of Milford. According to police reports, Williams was charged with disorderly conduct. Williams was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 4, 2023, Milford Police arrested Jeremy L. Bruens, age 43, of Milford. According to police reports. Bruens was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamines under 5 grams charge. Bruens was also charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Bruens was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On May 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Cory D. Durflinger, age 40, of East Lynn. According to police reports, Durflinger was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated fleeing/eluding charge. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On May 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christian Buchanan. age 18, of Onarga. According to police reports, Buchanan was charged with criminal damage to property over $500. Buchanan was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On May 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Alfred R. Layton, age 51, of Rankin. According to police reports, Layton was charged with driving while license revoked. Layton was transported to the Iroquois Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 5, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Antione D. Travis Jr., age 27. of Danville. According to police reports, Travis was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and speeding 74mph in a 55mph zone. Travis was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On May 5, 2023, Juan M. Pozos-Martinez, age 35, of Gilman turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail. Pozos-Martinez was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Pozos-Martinez posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
On May 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on Rt. 49 at the intersection of County Rd 500 N. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Kermit Hasselbring, age 80, of rural Cissna Park was southbound on Rt. 49. Hasselbring made a left turn at County Rd 500 N and struck the stop sign in the median. The impact broke the stop sign post and there was over $1500 in damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.