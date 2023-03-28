Watseka Police Department
03/21
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Cherry Street/S 3rd Street at 10:46 pm. A verbal warning was given for improper registration.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a battery at 11:22 pm.
03/22
Police were called to the 300 block of W Victory Avenue in reference to a battery at 1:02 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 81h Street for loud music at 5:31 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of S Cips for a suspicious person at 6:00 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of N Virginia Street for a civil stand by at 1:16 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a mental subject at 1:26 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of W Mulberry Street at 3:19 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Locust Street for a suspicious person at 5:24 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a civil matter at 5:32 pm.
Police were called to the 1500 block of E Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 8:30 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On March 24, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Conner M. Bennett, age 27, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Bennett was charged with residential burglary. Bennett was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On March 22, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested David W. Barber, age 43, of Onarga. According to police reports, Barber was charged with criminal trespass to real property and disorderly conduct. Barber was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 21, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kelly L. Hickman, age 49, of Monon, Indiana. According to police reports, Hickman was charged with burglary c1nd criminal damage to property. Hickman was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 20, lroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Collin McGehee, age 19, of Danforth. According to police reports, McGehee was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, speeding, operating a vehicle with expired registration and disobeying a traffic control device. McGehee was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 25, lroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Alyssa R. Hughes, age 26, of Onarga. According to police reports, Hughes was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Hughes was transported to the lroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On March 25, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Rory R. Kempen Jr., age 37, of Rankin. According to police reports, Kempen was charged with driving while license revoked. Kempen was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 26, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tangeva G. Stevens. age 34, of Woodland. According to police reports, Stevens was charged with driving while license revoked. Stevens was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 26, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Khristopher M. Gamino, age 23, of Georgetown. According to police reports, Gamino was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamlnes under 5 grams charge. Gamino was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.