Watseka Police Department
11/8/22
Police conducted business checks on Walnut St. from 10:16pm-10:26pm
Police were called to the 900 block of S. 5th for a domestic disturbance at 10:28pm. Upon arrival the suspect had fled the scene. While attempting to locate the subject Officers were called back to the residence due to the subject returning. Arrested for domestic battery was Alex M. White, 39 of Watseka. White was transported to ICSD Jail without incident.
11/9/22
Police were out in the 900 block of S. Western Ave for a welfare check at 12:27am. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in at S. 5th/E. Lincoln at 8:17am.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at N. 5th/E. Oak at 3:20pm. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Police were out in the 400 block of E. Oak with a disabled vehicle at 3:32pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. Jackson/N. Jefferson at 5:00pm. The driver was given a warning for failing to signal.
Police were out in the 700 block of E. Walnut with a disabled vehicle at 5:47pm. Police were out in the 1700 block of E. Walnut for a business check at 9:14pm. Police were called to the 400 block of E. Walnut for a juvenile problem at 9:18pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W. Walnut for an unwanted person at 11:20pm.
11/10/22
Police were called to Aspen Ct. for a welfare check at 8:45am.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at S. 4th/E. Locust at 4:07pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at N. Jefferson/W. Main at 6:15pm. The driver was issued a citation for failing to provide proof of insurance, and a citation for an equipment violation.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E. Walnut for a single vehicle traffic accident at 6:48pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at E. Walnut/E. Grant at 9:12pm. The driver was given a warning for speed.
11-11-22
Police responded to a mental subject in the area of Jefferson and Iroquois at 6:13 am. The subject was transported by Riverside EMS to Riverside Hospital.
Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 10:09 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at 2230 E. Rd and 1850 N. Rd. at 10:46 am. This was an investigative stop and no action was taken.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E. Walnut at 11:35 am. Arrested was Jody Brown, 37, Watseka, for Unlawful Possession of a weapon by a Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Equipment. He was taken to the County Jail.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of S. 5th St. at 11:47 am. Police located an open door at a business in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 9:29 pm.
11-12
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W. Walnut Street at 1:34 am. The driver was given a citation for speeding and driving while license suspended.
11-13
Police responded to the 100 block if S 8th Street for a disturbance at 1:32 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of N State Route 1 at 3:02 pm. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police responded to the 300 block of W Oak Street for a mental subject at 4:17 pm. The subject was transported by Riverside EMS to Riverside Hospital.
Police responded to the 500 block of W Washington Street for a disturbance at 6:43 pm. Police responded to the 900 block of S Western Ave for a theft at 7:22 pm.
Police responded to the 300 block of W Oak Street for a medical emergency at 7:32 pm. The subject was transported by Riverside EMS to IMH.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of E Walnut Street at 11:57 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
11-14-22
Police assisted a disabled vehicle at 8th and Elm at 7:35 am.
Police responded to a parking complaint in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 12:07 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Mulberry and Second at 3:05 pm. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of Veterans PKWY at 5:12 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of S. Belmont at 6:54 pm. A written warning for disobeying a stop sign was issued.
Police conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Walnut at 7:50 pm. A verbal warning was given.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police
Arrests:
On November 9, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Travis Creveling, age 30, of Buckley. According to police reports, Creveling was charged with obstructing a peace officer and obstructing justice. In addition, Creveling was wanted on an outstanding Ford County warrant. Creveling was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On November 11, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua J. Jozene, age 41, of Milford. According to police reports, Jozene was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a breath alcohol concentration over .08 and improper lane usage.
On November 12, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Lester Paulson, age 41, of Onarga. According to police reports, Paulson was charged with possession of methamphetamine 5g — 15g and driving while license suspended. In addition, Paulson was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant. Paulson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On November 14, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Octavio Alejandre, age 36, of Watseka. According to police reports, Alejandre was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft and petition to revoke probation. Alejandro was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On November 14, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Andrew W. Stover, age 28, of Buckley. According to police reports, Stover was charged with 3 counts of fraudulent use of electronic devices. In addition, Stover had an outstanding Fugitive from Justice warrant out of Texas. Stover was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On November 15, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Cory D. Durflinger, age 39, of East Lynn. According to police reports, Durflinger was charged with 2 counts of domestic battery and resisting arrest. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.