Watseka Police Department
Nov. 2
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Old U.S. 24 at 8:34 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:37 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a civil matter in the 400 block of North Eighth Street at 12:47 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a fight in progress in the 800 block of East Walnut at 1:56 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth and Hickory at 2:37 p.m. Cited was Gary Buhemester, Watseka, for no valid driver’s license. He posted bond and was released.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Grant and Walnut at 3:40 p.m. A written warning for distracted riving was issued.
Police connected a traffic stop at Hickory and Third at 5:05 p.m. A written warning for distracted driving was issued.
Police responded to a domestic depute call in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 5:16 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth an dOak at 7:35 p.m. A verbal warning was given .
Police conducted bar compliance checks at 7:45 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of East Grant at 7:50 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:41 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of South Second at 8:47 p.m.
Nov. 5
Police were called to Kessinger St. after being notified of downed power/utility wired at 10:31am. Police were called to the 100 block of W. Oak for structure damage at 10:52am.
Police were out in the 500 block of N. 4th for downed power lines at 11:46am.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 6:38pm. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Police were out at W. Walnut/N. Jefferson with a disabled vehicle at 6:50pm.
Nov. 6
Police conducted a traffic stop at the West Junction of Rt 1 and 24 at 12:22 am. A verbal warning was
Police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Walnut and Second at 8:34 am. According to reports a 2015 Dodge operated by Shane Clyden, Watseka was westbound on Walnut when he struck a 2017 Jeep operated by Sheradan Hill, Kentland, Ind., that was stopped for a red light. Two subjects from the Clyden vehicle were transported to IMH by Riverside EMS for minor injuries. Damage was estimated at over $1500 and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police
Arrests:
On October 31, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Pamela Lowe, age 36, of Watseka. According to police reports, Lowe was wanted on a Macon County warrant for failure to appear on a retail theft charge. Lowe was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On October 31, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Christian Smith, age 36, of Wellington. According to police reports, Smith was charged with violation of an order of protection. Smith was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On November 1, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Kelly Wilson, age 49, of Watseka. According to police reports. Wilson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. Wilson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On November 1, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Christopher Hollis, age 25, of Milford. Hollis was transported to the Iroquois County Jell to serve a sentence at ILDOC for possession of methemphetamines under 5 grams.
On November 2, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brett A. Canada, age 43, of Watseka. According to police reports, Canada was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of methamphetamines. Canada was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On November 3, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Sandy Zarate, age 25, of Cissna Park. According to police reports, Zarate was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a theft under $500 charge. Zarate was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On November 3, 2022, Jessica Long, age 39, of Watseka turned herself in to the Iroquois County Jail on an Iroquois County warrant for a probation violation. Long posted the required bond and was released.
On November 4, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jordan A. Langston, age 26, of Watseka. According to police reports, Langston was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear for driving while license revoked.
Accidents:
On October 2, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police Investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 900 block of S. Crescent St. in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Frances J. Horn, age 49. of Gilman was northbound on S. Crescent St. A vehicle being driven by Susan M. Wilson, age 67, of Loda, was following behind Horn. Horn came to a stop for truck traffic corning out of Cargill when Wilson failed to reduce speed, striking the rear of Horn’s vehicle with the front of her own. Minor injuries were reported by both parties. There was over $1500 in damage to both vehicles. Wilson was issued a citation for driving an uninsured vehicle. Gilman Fire and Riverside EMS also responded end assisted with the scene.
On November 2, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident on the west county line at the intersection of County Rd 2200 N. A vehicle being driven by Amy N. Taylor, age 30, of Ashkum, was westbound on 2200 N and failed to negotiate the curve at the west county line. Taylor than left the scene and was later treated for serious injuries at Riverside Hospital. Taylor was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving while license revoked.