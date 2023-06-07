Watseka Police Department
05/28
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a male under the influence at 12:27 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Mulberry Street for a business alarm at 5:56 am.
Police were called to the 1500 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 12:32 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W North Street for a suspicious vehicle at 12:48 pm.
Police assisted EMS in the 700 block of E Raymond Road with a mental subject at 3:29 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of E Walnut Street at 6:30 pm. A written warning was issued for expired registration.
Police assisted EMS in the 700 block of E Raymond Road for an aggressive person at 9:13 pm.
05/29
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a burglary at 8:38 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 9:17 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Mulberry Street for a theft at 11:06 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 12:59 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 5th Street for loud music at 2:41 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W Walnut Street at 3:00 pm. A state citation was
issued for driving with suspended registration.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 3rd Street for a warrant check at 3:56 pm. Jozenes, Joshua J., 41 of Watseka was arrested for an outstanding Vermillion County Warrant. Joshua was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 4:56 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 5:49 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Jefferson Street for loud music at 6:50 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E Walnut Street at 7:40 pm. A written warning was
issued for speed.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Lincoln Avenue for threats at 8:29 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a theft at 9:48 pm.
05/30
Police were called to N Chicago Street/W Jackson Street for a public complaint at 12:30 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for burglary attempt at 12:46 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of S 6th Street for suspicious circumstances at 1:01 am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a counterfeit bill at 6:25 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a theft at 8:22 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Brown Street for a theft at 8:25 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Victory Street for wires down at 9:58 am.
Police were out in the 500 block of N 3rd Street for a warrant check at 12:43 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for fraud at 4:13 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 5:04 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Mulberry Street for a juvenile problem at 8:58 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for threats at 11:16 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a fight in progress at 11:51 pm.
05/31
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious vehicle at 10:35 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for an animal complaint at 2:06 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a theft at 6:16 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Hickory Street for suspicious circumstances at 6:57 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Mulberry Street for a juvenile problem at-7:40 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for loud music at 7:43 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 9:21 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a domestic at 9:26 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a juvenile problem at 11:18 pm.
Police were called to S 4th Street/E Walnut Street for a fight in progress at 11:38 pm.
06/01
Police were called to the 600 block of E Walnut Street for a noise complaint at 12:28 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 5:48 am.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/N 8th Street for road maintenance at 6:47 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a traffic accident at 11:10 am. According to
reports a 2016 Kia operated by Fults, Jody R., of Paxton rear ended, a 2013 Toyota operated by Baer,
Peggy of Bolivia, NC. EMS was requested but no injuries were reported. Damages were estimated at over $1500 and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for fraud at 12:36 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 3:29 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Elm Street for a solicitor at 4:02 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a juvenile problem at 5:10 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Chicago Street for criminal damage to property at 5:17 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 5th Street for threats by telephone at 9:47 pm.
06/02
Police were called to the 100 block of N 6th Street for suspicious circumstances at 9:11 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 9:13 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Market Street for a missing person at 10:01 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry Street for an intoxicated person at 10:42 am.
Police assisted a motorist in the 1800 block of N State Route 1 at 11:20 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a violation of order of protection at 1:58 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 2:10 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 6th Street for a disturbance at 4:48 pm.
Police assisted a motorist in the 200 block of W Walnut Street at 4:49 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Hubbard Court for an abandoned vehicle at 6:47 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a suicidal subject at 10:23 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block E Cherry Street for a domestic at 10:41 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Main Street for a suspicious circumstances at 10:52 pm.
06/03
Police were called to the 300 block of N 2~d Street for a neighborhood problem at 8:26 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 12:35 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S 4th Street for an animal complaint at 8:06 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 8:19 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 10:47 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Cherry Street for a domestic at 11:16 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at 400 block of W Walnut Street at 11:17 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
06/04
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 12:31 am.
Police assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Bell Road at 7:55 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Cherry Street for an intoxicated person at 8:06 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Brown Street for a theft at 4:37 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Maple Street for a juvenile problem at 7:00 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry Street for a domestic at 7:00 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 5th Street for illegal burning at 8:33 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for telephone harassment at 8:58 pm.
06/05
Police were called to the 300 block of N 6th Street for identity theft at 12:23 am.
Police were called to the 200 block ofW Hickory Street for an unwanted person at 1:01 pm.
Police assisted a motorist in the 400 block of E Elm Street at 3:30 pm.
Police conducted a warrant check in the 400 block of W North Street at 4:14 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a civil matter at 5:14 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Mulberry Street for suspicious circumstances at 9:54 pm.