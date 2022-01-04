County:
Accidents:
On December 24’, 2021, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a two-vehicle accident the parking lot of the Gilman McDonalds. According to police reports a vehicle driven by Dashawn L Howard, age 22, of Nashville, TN. was pulling into a parking spot at the establishment. A vehicle driven by Stacie M. Walker, age 43, of Mt. Zion, IL. began to back out of her parking spot and struck Howard’s vehicle. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.
On December 30, 2021, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at Co Rd. 2080 E at approx. 1325 N. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Shay M. Hankey, age 20, of Woodland, was traveling northbound on 2080 E., when Hankey swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle then entered the west ditch which caused the vehicle to overturn. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued
On December 30, 2021, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Onarga Phillip’s 66. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Dudley 0. Flannagan, age 64, of Batavia, IL, was backing into a parking spot at the establishment when his vehicle struck another vehicle driven by Lisa A. Shadwell, age 51, of Findlay, IL. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.
Arrests:
On December 28, 2021, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested David Blair Jr., age 41, of Gilman. According to police reports, Blair was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. Blair was aware of his warrant and turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On December 29, 2021, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Kristan M Pelehowski, age 35, of Thawville. According to police reports, Pelehowski was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging her with failure to appear for driving under the influence. She was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released. On December 319, 2021, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Haley C Crabtree, age 29, of Martinton According to police reports, Crabtree was charged with domestic battery. She was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
City:
12/29/21
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Ave. to assist Riverside EMS at 6:14am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of N. Jefferson for a theft at 11:22pm.
Police were notified of a reckless driver at W Walnut/N 2” at 3:46pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 4:31pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N Brianna Dr for a child custody issue at 5:27pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut for a mental subject at 6:42pm.
12/30/21
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak for a civil disturbance at 3:38am.
Police were called to the 200 block of N. 4th for a welfare check on an individual at 10:31am.
Police were called to the 200 block of N. 2” for an animal complaint at 10:38am.
Police were called to the 900 block of S. 4th for a suicidal subject at 12:51am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W. Walnut for a single vehicle traffic accident vs. a building resulting in property damage at 12:55pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Victory for a suspicious person at 2:41pm. Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry for a suicidal subject at 3:16pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Cherry for a theft at 5:02pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Laird Dr. for a suspicious vehicle at 6:51pm.
Polite conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of W Walnut at 7:00pm. The driver was given a warning for multiple equipment violations.
Police were called to the 900 block of S. Western Ave for an unwanted person at 8:10pm.
12/31/21
Police were notified of a possible impaired driver approaching town southbound on route 1 at 2:37am. Findings of a vehicle matching the description was unfounded.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd to assist Riverside EMS at 8:56am.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at E Elm/N 5th at 9:40am. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for a moving violation.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette for a theft at 2:12pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of F Walnut for a traffic accident at 2:22pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Victory for a disturbance at 3:05pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut for disorderly conduct at 7:04pm.
01-01-22
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of N. 3rd St. at 1:49 am. Police located a broken water main in the 600 block of E. Elm at 4:47 am.
Police responded to harassment in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 11:37 am.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 11:40 am.
Police responded to a trespasser attempting to steal a vehicle in the 400 block of S. 5th St. Arrested was Ryan Van Gordan, Federal Way Washington, for Aggravated Assault and Possession of Ammunition with no Valid FOID Card. He was taken to the County Jail.
Police responded to a missing juvenile in the 600 block of E. Locust at 5:47 pm.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 200 block of N. 4th St. at 11:00 pm.
01-02-22
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of W. Hickory Ct. at 11:04 am.
Police responded to property damage in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 2:50 pm.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 3:02 pm.
Police responded to a possible domestic dispute in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 6:08 pm.
01-03-21
Police responded to a dog running at large in the 100 block of W. ash at 10:50 am.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 400 block of E. Oak at 11:07 am.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the area of 4th and Elm at 2:29 pm.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Hickory and 2nd St. at 8:18 pm.