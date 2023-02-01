Watseka Police Department
01/22
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a domestic at 1:41 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a suspicious vehicle at 3:07 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a battery that occurred at 3:09 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Jefferson Street/W North Street at 4:45 am. A verbal warning was given for improper registration.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of N 4th Street at 1:42 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for a theft at 12:05 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of S 3rd Street at 9:17 pm. 3 state citations were issued for driving while suspended, no valid registration and operating uninsured motor vehicle.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of E Fleming Street at 11:12 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
01/23
Police were called to the 600 block of N 6th Street for criminal damage to property at 8:49 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Ash Street for a theft at 10:13 am.
Police were out in the 100 block of E Ash Street for a city ordinance violation at 10:19 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of E Walnut Street at 11:33 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W Walnut Street at 11:45 am. A state citation was issued for improper registration.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S Yount Avenue for a theft at 2:39 pm.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E Oak Street for an animal complaint at 3:51 pm.
Police were in the 600 block of E Porter Avenue for civil service at 4:38 pm.
Police assisted a motorist at W Fleming Street/W Walnut Street at 10:38 pm,
01/24
Police conducted a traffic stop at E. Walnut St./N. Third St. at 12:15 a.m. A verbal warning was given for equipment
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 3rd Street/E Ash Street at 12:41. A verbal warning was given for failure to signal.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Cherry Street for a business alarm at 11:34 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a counterfeit bill at 1:19 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a disturbance at 1:51 pm.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/E Grant Street for a suspicious person at 2:47 pm.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 8:02 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a suspicious vehicle at 10:03 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 500 block of W Walnut Street at 10:45 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 10:50 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a domestic at 11:58 pm.
01/25
Police were called to the 900 block of S 4th Street for a suspicious vehicle at 12:20 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 12:38 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block E Walnut Street for a counterfeit bill at 12:42 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 2:41 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of N 4th Street at 3:07 pm.
Police were called to the 1150 block of E Walnut Street for a vehicle lockout at 4:38 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Ash Street for a domestic at 5:25 pm.
01/26
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 8th Street/E Elm Street at 3:09 am. A state citation was issued for
invalid registration.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a motorist assist at 5:33 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of N Market Street for a disturbance at 12:14 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 2nd Street for a mental subject at 2:24 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N Market Street for a suspicious person at 2:56 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a disturbance at 3:42 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N Market Street for an unwanted person at 4:17 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N Market Street for a suspicious person at 6:28 pm.
Police were called to N State Route 1/N 2280 East Road for a stuck railroad crossing gate at 6:49 pm. Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a domestic at 9:38 pm.
01/27
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of E Walnut Street at 10:40 pm. A verbal warning was given for disobeying a traffic-controlled device.
Police were out at E Oak Street/N 5th Street for a disturbance at 10:46 pm. Two males were observed to be in a confrontation and one of the males went to his truck and fled. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the truck but it continued westbound on E Oak Street. The truck then went south on N 2nd Street and then westbound on W Walnut Street. Officers pursued the truck on Route 24 but then terminated the pursuit at approximately 1700 East Road due to inclement weather. No arrests have been made but the suspect has been identified. This investigation is ongoing.
01/28
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 12:37 am. Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 2:11 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 10th Street/E Walnut Street at 2:37 pm. A written warning was issued for cell phone use.
Police were called to the 100 block of Laird Drive for a suspicious person at 5:23 pm.
01/29
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 11:16 p.m. at the corner of 6th and Hickory. No citations were issued.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 11:38 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Walnut. No citations were issued.
01/30
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 12:21 a.m. in the 1600 block of E. Walnut St. No citations were issued.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1:06 a.m. at the corner of W. Washington and N. Market St. No citations were issued.
Police were called to the 900 block of S. Western Ave in reference to a neighbor stealing services at 5:52 a.m.
Police investigated a suspicious person in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. at 7:22 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of 3rd and Mulberry at 8:11 a.m. No citations were issued.
Police were called to the corner of Lafeyette St and Jefferson in reference to suspicious person at 11:15 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of W. Park and Mulberry at 11:15 a.m. No citations were issued.
Police responded to the 300 block of W. Walnut St. in reference to telephone harassment at 5:13 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 9:05 p.m. in reference to two suspicious persons. Jeremy Laird of Watseka was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
On January 23rd, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Broc M. Klecan, age 22, of Milford. According to police reports, Klecan was charged with domestic battery and endangering the life of a child. Klecan was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On January 23rd, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Garret J. Coffey, age 38, of Thawville. According to police reports, Coffey was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and driving while license revoked. Coffey was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On January 24th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police returned from the Champaign County Jail with Jeremy L. Bruens, age 43, of Milford. According to police reports, Bruens was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Bruens was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On January 26th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested David R. Blair Jr, age 43, of Onarga. According to police reports, Blair was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Blair was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On January 26th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police returned from the Kankakee County Jail with Bret A. Johnson, age 29, of Pembroke. According to police reports Johnson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for aggravated fleeing an eluding a peace officer. Johnson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On January 27th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Martha J. Trammell, age 46, of Danforth. According to police reports, Trammell was charged with driving while license suspended. Trammell was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On January 27th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Malik S. Noye, age 20, of Georgetown. According to police reports, Noye was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant for weapons offenses. Noye was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he was later extradited to Vermilion County.
On January 28th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kalena C. Creekmore, age 20, of Milford. According to police reports, Creekmore was charged with DUI/alcohol, speeding 26-34 miles an hour above the posted limit, and operating a vehicle with only one taillight. Creekmore was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and released.
On January 30th, 2023, Eric R. Hoffman, age 38, of St. Peters, MO, turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of stolen vehicle charge. Hoffman posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
On January 29th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on County Rd 2900 N approx. 1/4 mile east of County Rd 1300 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Mary Patterson, age 60, of Williamsburg, VA was traveling east on 2900 N. Patterson lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions and slid across the roadway and entered the north ditch. The vehicle sustained over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On January 29th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident that occurred on County Rd 2900 N approx. Yd mile east of County Rd 1300 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Jeffrey A. Reyna, age 67, of Watseka was traveling west on 2900 N and following a vehicle being driven by Jessica L. Gigl, age 30, of Watseka. Gigl had stopped to check on a vehicle that slid into the north ditch when Reyna could not stop due to the icy conditions, striking the rear of Gigl’s vehicle. There was over $1500 in damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.