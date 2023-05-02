Watseka Police Department
04/25
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 4th Street/E Jackson Avenue at 12:20 am. A state citation was issued
for driving with no insurance.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a theft at 2:32 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a standby at 6:37 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for criminal damage to property at 9:18 am. Dean E. Fisk, 39 of Watseka was charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Dean was I-Bonded on scene and released.
Police were called to W Walnut Street/N Kay Street for a suspicious person at 10:56 am.
Police were called to W Walnut Street/N Kay Street for a suspicious person at 3:29 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for an animal complaint at 5:33 pm.
04/26
Police responded to a residential alarm in the 500 block of N 2nd Street at 11:22 pm.
04/27
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of E Mulberry Street at 11:50 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of N State Route 1 at 3:20 pm. A verbal warning was
given for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a disturbance at 6:42 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Jefferson Avenue/S Belmont Avenue at 7:34 pm. A verbal warning
was given for lane usage.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 8:49 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of N Chicago Street for a suspicious vehicle at 9:09 pm
04/28
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a battery that occurred in the 100 block of W Oak Street at 2:03 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a disturbance at 7:56 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a vehicle complaint at 8:30 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a public complaint at 9:58 am.
Police were called to W North Street/Kessinger Place for a public service at 10:37 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 5th Street for a suicidal subject at 10:57 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a disturbance at 12:03 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of S 4th Street for an intoxicated person at 1:00 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Cherry Street for threats at 1:18 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a civil matter at 3:11 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for threats at 5:16 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for suspicious circumstances at 5:34 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 3rd Street for trespassers at 7:09 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Locust Street for loud music at 7:37 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 8:41 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of W Lafayette Street at 8:44 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 5th Street at 9:02 pm. Kyler L. Clifton, 20 of Watseka, was charged with Possession of Adult use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Kyler was I-bonded on scene and released.
04/29
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a disturbance at 3:51 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a disturbance at 4:28 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle at 5:28 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry Street for a missing juvenile male at 3:52 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for an animal complaint at 9:00 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 9:02 pm.
Police assisted a disabled motorist at N 3rd Street/E Walnut Street at 9:08 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for a battery at 9:34 pm.
Police were out in the 800 block of E Walnut Street with a suspicious vehicle at 11:58 pm.
04/30
Police conducted a traffic stop at W North Street/N Jefferson Street at 1:12 am. A verbal warning was
given for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 6th Street for a suicidal subject at 2:03 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Mulberry Street for a business alarm at 6:03 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for an assault at 6:22 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W North Street for a vehicle complaint at 4:31 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W Walnut Street at 4:58 pm. A state citation was
issued for driving with no insurance.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 5th Street at 8:00 pm. A verbal warning was given for registration.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Ash Street for criminal damage to a vehicle at 8:42 pm.
04/30
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/S 5th Street at 11:39. A verbal warning was given for
improper registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 11:58 pm. King, Michael J., 57 of
Watseka was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine over S grams and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon. King was transported to jail without incident.
05/01
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for harassment at 1:35 pm.
Police were called to N 5th Street/E Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 3:16 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 9:22 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On April 26, 2023, Milford Police arrested Arturo J. Martinez, age 29, of Kentland. According to police reports, Martinez was wanted on two Iroquois County warrants for failure to appear on possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the Influence of drugs charges. Martinez was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On April 26, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christopher E. Scott, age 26, of Piper City. According to police reports, Scott was wanted on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear on a no valid registration traffic offense.
Scott was also charged with possession of a controlled substance under 5 grams. Scott was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On April 27, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested David Anthony, age 55, of rural Watseka. According to police reports, Anthony was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery and unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence. Anthony was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On April 27, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon M. Crawford, age 37, of Gilman. According to police reports, Crawford was charged with driving while license revoked. Crawford was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On April 29, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anna R. Munoz, age 42, of Crescent City. According to police reports Munoz was charged with driving under the Influence of drugs and speeding over the statutory limit. Munoz was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.