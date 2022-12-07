Watseka Police Department
11/30/22
Police were called to the 200 block of W. Walnut Street for harassment at 10:18 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E. Oak Street for a disturbance at 11:30 am.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of E. Walnut Street at 3:14 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E. Walnut Street and N. Brianna Drive at 3:20 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a business check in the 1000 block of E. Walnut Street at 7:11 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 1100 block of E. Walnut Street at 7:22 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Market and Lafayette at 11:36 pm. The vehicle fled westbound on Route 24. The vehicle then went north on Route 49. The pursuit was terminated in Kankakee County. Kankakee County continued the pursuit. The vehicle eventually was stopped at 4000 W. and 4000 N. near Manteno. The driver, Michael J. Piccini, 37 of Kankakee was arrested. Piccini was transported to Kankakee County Jail. Charges pending for Iroquois County.
12/01/22
Police were called to W. Walnut and N. 2nd Street for a reckless driver at 10:43 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E. Walnut Street for a trespasser at 11:02 am. Kali J. Baker, 21 of Watseka was arrested for trespassing. Kali was released on an I-Bond.
Police were called to the 400 block of W. Walnut Street for a suspicious vehicle at 11:26 am. Police were called to the 400 block of N. 3rd Street for a theft at 1:16 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W. Walnut Street for a disturbance at 9:11 pm.
12/02/22
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Ave for a disturbance at 5:44 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W. Walnut Street for a residential alarm at 11:01 am.
Police were out in the 200 block of W. Hickory Street for a city ordinance violation at 3:16 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of E. Walnut Street at 4:55 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of N. State Route 1 at 5:48 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Fidler Court at 6:19 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E. Walnut Street and N. 3rd Street at 7:37 pm. A written warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 200 block of W. Walnut Street for a disturbance at 8:11 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 1700 block of E. Walnut Street at 8:43 pm.
12/03/22
Police conducted a traffic stop at N. Kay and W. Ash Street at 1:13 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S. 3rd Street and W. Washington Street at 2:04 am. A verbal warning was given for disobeying a traffic-controlled device.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S. 4th Street and E. Washington Street at 3:39 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E. Walnut Street and Birch Court at 4:06 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W. Mulberry Street and S. 2’ Street at 4:37 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of S. 8th Street for a domestic dispute at 11:23 am. Police assisted a motorist at the East Junction at 6:38 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of E. Walnut Street at 7:05 pm. A verbal warning was given for improper lane usage.
Police were called to the 800 block of E. Walnut Street for a dog bite at 7:15 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E. Cherry Street for a domestic dispute at 8:04 pm. Police were called to the 200 block of W. Walnut Street for a disturbance at 8:24 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
December 2
Arrests:
On November 29, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for fleeing/eluding and speeding more than 35mph over the posted speed limit. According to police reports, a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding. The vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed after the deputy initiated emergency lights/sirens. After a short pursuit, the juvenile stopped and was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail and later released to legal guardians.
On November 29, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Richard J. Gilkerson, age 32, of Onarga. According to police reports, Gilkerson was wanted on en Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamines under 5 grams charge. Gilkerson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Accidents:
On November 26, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of County Rd 1000 N and County Rd 1000 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Jaelyn L. Castanedo, age 22, of Chicago was traveling south on 1000 E. A vehicle being driven by Rachel E. Hurliman, age 38, of rural Cissna Park was eastbound on 1000 N. Castanede failed to yield right of way to Hurhman, entering he intersection and striking the drivers side of Hurliman’s vehicle with the front of hers. Minor injuries were suspected and Castanede was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop intersection, Buckley EMS also responded and assisted with the scene.
On November 29, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a car vs, deer accident that occurred at County Rd 250 E approx. 1/4 of a mile south of County Rd 3260 N. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Samuel M. Ingram, age 24, of Donovan was traveling south on 2500 E when a deer entered the roadway. Ingram was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On November 30, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident in Gilman that occurred in front of 521 S. Thomas St. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Tarrion A. Wendel, age 18, was traveling north on S. Thomas when a passenger grabbed the steering wheel. The vehicle veered to the right and struck a tree, causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On November 30, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police Investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred at County Rd 2100 N approx. 1/10th of a mile east of St Rt 1. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Lawerence A. Godbold. age 72, of rural Watseka was traveling west on 2100 N. For unknown reasons, Godbold lost control and entered the south ditch causing over $1500 In damage. Godbold was transported by Riverside EMS for minor suspected injuries. No citations were issued.
On December 15, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a car vs. deer accident that occurred on County Rd 1400 N a half-mile east of County Rd 800 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Desiray M. Benson, age 24, was traveling east on 1400 N when a deer entered the roadway. Benson was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing over $1500 in damage. No Injuries were reported and no citations were issued.