Iroquois County
Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On June 23, 2023, Milford Police Department arrested Edward Reed, 34, of Milford. According to police reports, the Milford Police Department responded to a customer refusing to leave the business located in the 100 block of W. Jones St in Milford. Milford Police arrived on scene and took Reed into custody. Reed was charged with Obstructing a Peace Officer and Criminal Trespass. Reed was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On June 23, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested a juvenile. According to police reports, the juvenile had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On June 26, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police returned from Tippecanoe County Indiana with Katie Chavez, 39, of Fowler, IN. According to police reports, Chavez had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for a Probation Violation. Chavez was transported to the Iroquois County jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On June 26, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Orlando Salinas, 35, of Onarga. According to police reports, Deputies were called to the 100 block of W. Grant in Onarga for a domestic incident. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered Salinas had two active Iroquois County warrants for domestic battery. Salinas was transported to the Iroquois County jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On June 29, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Broe Klecan, 22, of Milford. According to police reports, deputies were called to the scene in the 100 block of S. Bluff St. in Milford. Deputies conducted their investigation, and Klecan was placed into custody for Domestic Battery. Klecan was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
On June 28, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 500 N. and 500 E., Loda Township. According to police reports, Donnie Knuth was driving a 2015 Ford F150 southbound or 500 E approaching the 500 N. intersection. Knuth failed to yield the right away and struck a 2012 Chevy Impala being driven by Sarah Hoover of Memphis Tennessee. A juvenile in Hoover’s vehicle was transported to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Knuth was issued a citation for Failure to Yield at an Intersection. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Watseka Police Department
06/28
Police were called to the 100 block of W Park Avenue for an animal complaint at 11:47 pm.
06/29
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a suicidal subject at 4:55 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a disturbance at 7:19 am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 10:01 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 5th Street for a violation of an order of protection at 10:57 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Locust Street for wires down at 2:13 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 2:47 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 5th Street for a civil standby at 5:00 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th Street for a disturbance at 5:25 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a lost bag at 6:04 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a domestic at 7:03 pm.
Police were called to N 5th Street/E Hickory Street for down wires at 7:42 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Grant Street for harassment at 8:59 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for a loud music complaint at 11:05 pm.
06/30
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of N 5th Street at 7:18 am.
Police were called to N 3rd Street/E Hickory Street for an animal complaint at 10:32 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for an animal complaint at 12:02 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a disturbance at 12:06 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Elm Street for suspicious circumstances at 1:00 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a theft at 2:28 pm.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a fight in progress at 5:33 pm.
Police were out in the 200 block of W Walnut Street with an improperly parked car at 7:26 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 7:54 pm.
07/01
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 3rd Street/E Oak Street at 11:27 pm. A verbal warning was given for disobeying a traffic-controlled device.
Police were out in the 200 block of W Walnut Street with an open vehicle door at 11:58 pm.
07/02
Police assisted EMS in the 100 block of N Madison Street at 6:54 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for a battery at 8:27 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of Hanson Drive for a 911 open line at 12:58 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a fight in progress at 2:29 pm. No arrests were made.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 4th Street for an unwanted person at 4:50 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Fleming Street for a battery at 6:24 pm. No arrests were made.
Police conducted a public service in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 7:42 pm.