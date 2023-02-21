Watseka Police Department reports
02/12
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 4th Street/E Oak Street at 8:34 a.m. A state citation was issued for
driving suspended.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the west junction at 9:46 am. A written warning was issued for expired registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 24 just west of the bridge at 11:21 a.m. A written warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 400 block of N Market Street for a child custody issue at 11:29 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W Mulberry Street at 12:28. A written warning was issued for registration.
Police were out in the 800 block of 5 rd Street for a city ordinance violation at 1:22 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 7:49 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a disturbance at 9:39 pm.
02/13
Police were called to the 300 block of W Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 2:37 am.
Police assisted EMS in the 400 block of E Oak Street at 7:24 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a vehicle complaint at 7:25 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 4th Street for an animal complaint at 7:36 am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 7:53 am.
Police were called to E Cherry Street/S 5th Street for a mental subject at 10:26 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a panhandler at 11:43 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a disturbance at 12:20 pm,
Police were called to the 1500 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 12:51 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 3:51 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Washington Street for a disturbance at 3:58 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Brianna Drive/E Elm Street at 4:44 pm. A written warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of E Walnut Street at 5:58 pm. A written warning was issued for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W Walnut Street at 6:37 pm. A verbal warning was given for driving without headlights.
02/14
Police assisted EMS in the 900 block of W Main Street at 12:38 am
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 1400 block of W Lafayette Street at 5:54 am. According to reports a 2016 GMC Sierra operated by Coffey, Colton, of Watseka was traveling westbound when he struck a deer. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed and damage was estimated at over $1500. No citations were issued.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 7:36 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street to retrieve evidence at 9:27 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 1:05 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Mulberry Street for bullying at 1:20 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 1:26 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of Laird Drive for a suspicious vehicle at 1:58 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a civil matter at 2:31 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court for a theft at 3:01 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for criminal damage to property at 3:36 pm. Police were called to the 300 block of E Mulberry Street for a juvenile problem at 4:12 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W Oak Street at 8:44 pm. A verbal warning was given for no valid registration,
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 9:12 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 2nd Street/W Oak Street at 11:50 pm. A written warning was issued for no headlights.
02/15
Police were in the 300 block of W Walnut Street for an open door at 7:53 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 11:46 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a mental subject at 1:21 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for a suspicious person at 3:04 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for threats at 6:28 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E Walnut Street at 7:18 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a violation of order of protection at 7:38 pm.
Police were out in the 500 block of S 2nd Street for an animal complaint at 10:54 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a disturbance at 11:29 pm.
02/16
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Cherry Street/S 8th Street at 12:10 a.m. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Locust Street at 4:02 am. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 10:52 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Mulberry Street for an unwanted person at 11:26 am.
Police were called to N 5th Street/E Rosewood for a vehicle complaint at 2:52 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Cherry Street for a violation of order of protection at 6:50 pm. Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 7:36 pm.
02/17
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for a suspicious person at 12:56 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Elm Street for a suspicious person at 6:54 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Street for a mental subject at 9:23 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for drug paraphernalia that was found at 12:28 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 2:48 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 3:07 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a neighborhood problem at 3:47 pm.
Police were out in the 500 block of N 4th Street for an open door at 4:53 pm.
02/18
Police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of E. Walnut and N. 6th St at 11:12 p.m. A written warning was issued.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of N. 2nd St. and W. North St at 11:39 p.m. A written warning was issued.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of N. Jefferson and W Washington St. at 12:57 a.m. A written warning was issued.
Police investigated a suspicious person at S. 2nd St. Police arrested Brett E. McPeters out of Indiana for an Iroquois County Warrant at 6:46 a.m.
Police assisted with a disabled motorist at 8:26 a.m.
Police investigated a burglary in the 100 block of Lakeview Ct. at 8:48 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of S. 5th St. and E. Locust at 12:54 p.m. A state citation was issued.
Police responded to the 200 block of E. Fairman (IMH hospital) in reference to a report of a domestic disturbance at 5:35 p.m. The domestic was investigated but the other half was unable to be located.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the corner of 2nd and W. Ash at 7:55 p.m. A state citation was issued.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of 2nd and Walnut St at 10:32 p.m. Driver was released with a verbal warning.
2/19
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of E. Walnut St. at 12:01 a.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning.
Police trespassed a subject from Caseys General store at 4:03 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at 9:19 a.m. at the corner of 5th St. and E. Oak. The driver was released with a verbal warning.
Police investigated a 911 misdial in the 700 block of E. Raymond a 9:57 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of W. Cherry St. A keyholder accidentally set off the alarm at 10:16 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at 10:25 a.m. at the corner of N. Kay St. and W. Oak St.
Police conducted a traffic stop at 12:06 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Jefferson. A written warning was issued.
Police assisted a disabled vehicle in the 100 block of W. Mulberry at 1:03 p.m.
Police responded to the 400 block of W. Park St. in reference to a domestic disturbance at 5:26 p.m. The disturbance was a parent/juvenile argument.
Police responded to the 100 block of W. Cherry at 5:59 p.m. in reference to a battery that occurred. Juveniles were involved, a report was taken.
Police were conducting a follow-up in the 200 block of W. Hickory St. when they contacted a subject, they knew to be wanted on a warrant at 10:15 p.m. Jennifer West was taken into custody for the warrant and possession of meth/possession of hypodermic syringes.
At 10:25 p.m., Police responded to the 800 block of E. Walnut St. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Matthew Conley was taken into custody for Resisting/obstructing.
Police assisted IMH staff members at 11:26 p.m. with a visitor causing a disturbance.
2/20
At 1:50 a.m. Police responded to the 100 block of N. 6th in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress. Parties were separated.
At 8:27 a.m., Police responded to the 100 block of E. Ash St. in reference to a report of criminal damage to property.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On February 16, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Walter Birmingham, age 46. According to police reports, Birmingham was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On February 18, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Athena N. Morin, age 45, of Danville. According to police reports, Morin was wanted on a Macon County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Morin was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted required bond and was released.
On February 19, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Nicole Adams-Theofield, age 35, of Gilman. According to police reports, Adams-Theofield was charged with driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Adams-Theofield was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
On February 18, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a hit and run accident that occurred in the parking lot at K&H in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle owned by Lucan L. Wilson, of Gibson City was struck while parked and unoccupied, causing over $1500 in damage. Sheriff’s Police spoke to several witnesses regarding the suspect vehicle and the accident is still under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.