IROQUOIS COUNTY:
Arrests:
On September 28th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested David C. Readus, age 52, of Danville. According to police reports, Readus was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Readus was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On September 28th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Savione M. Sanders, age 27, of Dwight. According to police reports, Sanders was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals. Sanders was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On September 28th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested James F. Koch Jr., age 55, of rural Watseka_ According to police reports, Koch was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge and also a Fountain County, IN warrant, Koch was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond,
On September 29th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Austin M. Archer, age 28, of Watseka, According to police reports, Archer was charged with possession of methamphetamines under 5 grams, Archer was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond,
On September 29th,2022, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Heather C. Pelehowski, age 49, of Donovan. According to police reports, Pelehowski was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated DUI. Pelehowski was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
Accidents:
On September 30th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a two-vehicle accident In front of 512 E. Park Ave. in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Dana M. Cobb, age 42, of Gilman was backing from a private parking area. A vehicle being driven by Miguel Vergara, age 55, of Onarga, was traveling westbound on E, Park Ave. Cobb failed to yield to Vergara, resulting in the rear of Cobb's vehicle striking the passenger side of Vergara's vehicle. There was over $1500 in damage to both vehicles. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
On October 1", 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on County Rd 2400 N near 1518 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Noah J. Martin, age 20, of rural Watseka was traveling westbound or 2400 N. Martin was briefly distracted by his cell phone and failed to negotiate the curve after the west side of the bridge. The vehicle then entered the south ditch/embankment and caused over $1500 in damage. Martin was transported by a friend to IMH for non-life-threatening injuries. No citations were issued.
WATSEKA POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of E. Ash at 8:03 am.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of E. Oak at 12:31 pm
Police responded to a threat in the 500 block of S. 10th St. at 3:10 pm.
Police responded to criminal damage to property in the 800 block of W. Newell at 3:37 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Elm and Boughton at 5:46 pm. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police responded to loud music in the area of 2nd and North at 6:59 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at 2nd and Walnut at 8:25 pm. A written warning for talking on a cell phone was issued.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 8:45 pm.
9/30/22
Police were called to the 600 block of E. Mulberry for a juvenile problem at 11:47pm.
10/1/22
Police were called to the 200 block of N. 4th to assist Riverside EMS at 1:01am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E. North for a theft at 1:20am.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 6:50am. The driver was
given a warning for speed.
Police were called to the 300 block of N. Market for an attempted burglary at 3:09pm. Police were called to /W. Lafayette/ N. Market for a vehicle complaint at 3:24pm. Police were called to the 200 block of W. Walnut for a theft at 4:46pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N. 2" for an animal complaint at 5:39pm. Police were called to the 600 block of N. Clarence for a welfare check at 6:54pm. Police were called to the 500 block of N. Kay for a vehicle complaint at 7:06pm. Police were out in the 300 block of E. Walnut with a disabled vehicle at 7:09pm. Police were called to the 700 block of E. Raymond Rd. for a disturbance at 7:19pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W. Lafayette to assist a neighboring department at 8:28pm.