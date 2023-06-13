Watseka Police Department
06/07
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 4th Street/E Walnut Street at 12:08 am. A verbal warning was given for expired registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 12:11 am. The driver was issued a citation for driving with an expired driver’s license (over 5 years}. Officers inventoried the vehicle prior to towing and located a white crystal-like substance on the passenger floorboard. Trumann, Donna M., 51 of Watseka was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Trumann was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Iroquois Street for an animal complaint at 8:53 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W North Street for trespassers at 12:31 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a public service at 3:31 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a civil disturbance at 3:55 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a juvenile problem at 5:03 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a domestic at 5:32 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Clarence Avenue for fraud at 6:21 pm.
06/08
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W Oak Street at 12:46 am. A verbal warning was given for expired registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Fleming Street/S Yount Avenue at 1:11 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Cherry Street for criminal damage to property at 4:58 am.
Police were called to N Kay Street/W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 5:57 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a trespasser at 6:18 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Oak Street for a suspicious person at 8:55 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Locust Street for an animal complaint at 12:58 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for a suspicious person at 3:53 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a domestic at 6:49 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Clarence Avenue for fraud at 8:09 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 10:18 pm.
06/09
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 2:19 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of N Market Street at 6:35 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Mulberry Street for a reckless driver at 6:58 am.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 7:55 am.
Police assisted EMS in the 400 block of E Oak Street at 8:29 am.
Police conducted a house check in the 500 block of E Mulberry Street at 9:00 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of W Newell Street at 10:05 am.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Cherry Street for criminal damage to property at 11:05 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 2:02 pm.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted subject at 3:32 pm.
Police were out in the 800 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 3:45 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of N Jefferson Street for a vehicle complaint at 3:46 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Iroquois Street for an animal complaint at 4:32 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a domestic at 6:51 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W Oak Street at 9:34 pm. Burnside, Brittany C., 34 of Watseka, was arrested for driving suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle. Brittany was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a theft at 11:21 pm.
06/10
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of W Lafayette Street at 3:38 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Mulberry Street for a business alarm at 4:19 am.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Cherry Street for criminal damage to property at 8:20 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Elm Street for a domestic at 8:53 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 9:05 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Mulberry Street for a juvenile problem at 9:21 am.
Police were called to the 1200 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 10:38 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 1:27 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Ash Street for wires down at 2:30 pm.
Police were called to Aspen Court for a disturbance at 3:30 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Pleasant Street for a suspicious vehicle at 3:38 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 4:24 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of W Hickory Street at 4:40 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 7:52 pm.
06/11
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a noise complaint at 6:24 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for an unwanted person at 8:03 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry Street for an unwanted person at 10:01 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 1:25 pm.
Police were called to Cedar Court for a suspicious person at 1:30 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a civil matter at 1:59 pm.
Police conducted a follow up investigation in the 700 block of S 4th Street at 4:08 pm.
Police assisted a motorist in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 4:42 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 4:57 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of W Iroquois Street at 6:40 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of E Walnut Street at 7:04 pm. A state citation was issued for suspended registration.
06/12
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of N 2nd Street at 1:24 am. Rose, Brad D., 41 of Watseka was arrested for Operating Expired License, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Possession of Methamphetamine. Brad was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Cherry Street for a burglary attempt at 1:31 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 8th Street/E Cherry Street at 6:43 am. A written warning was issued for expired registration.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 2:10 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 3:04 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W locust Street for a disturbance at 9:38 pm.