Watseka Police Department
04/09
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Newell Street for a domestic at 10:31 pm.
Police were out in the 300 block of S Old US 24 with an open door at 11:42 pm.
04/10
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a domestic at 12:24 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a suspicious person at 1:49 am.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 200 block of W Walnut Street at 3:34 am. According to reports a 2016 Kia operated by Jordan, Alexander K., Watseka, was traveling eastbound on Walnut Street when he struck a parked 2012 Dodge. Alexander's vehicle rolled over but he was uninjured. Fire and EMS were called to the scene. Damage was estimated at over $1500 and 2 citations were issued.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a disturbance at 6:36 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for trespassers at 8:01 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a theft at 10:47 am.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 11:35 am. According to reports a 2006 Mercedes operated by Stano, Zander G., Crescent City, was turning southbound into a
parking lot when he struck a 2006 Suzuki Motorcycle operated by Snowden, Thomas L., Watseka that was traveling eastbound. No injuries were reported and damages were estimated at over $1500. No citations were issued.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a public service at 1:30 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for an unwanted person at 1:54 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for a domestic at 3:41 pm.
Police were called to E Mulberry Street/S 5th Street for a missing person at 5:16 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Old US 24 for an animal complaint at 6:20 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Locust Street for a domestic at 7:13 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Ash Street for illegal burning at 7:19 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Chicago Street for suspicious circumstances at 9:21 pm.
Police were out with a wanted subject in the parking lot of the 1700 block of E Walnut Street. The male then fled on his bicycle but was apprehended. Conley, Matthew E., 41 of Watseka, was arrested on an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant. Matthew was also charged with fleeing/eluding and resisting arrest. Matthew was transported to jail without further incident.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Western Avenue for a suspicious person at 11:22 pm.
04/11
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 6th Street at 7:22 am. A state citation was issued for invalid registration.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 4th Street for a theft at 7:26 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Veterans Parkway for a public service at 9:38 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of E Walnut Street at 10:11 am. A verbal warning was given for expired registration.
Police were called to the 300 block of W North Street for trespassers at 12:25 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N Chicago Street for a civil matter at 1:07 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue for a theft at 1:44 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for an unwanted person at 3:59 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Locust Street for threats at 8:15 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for threats at 8:24 pm.
04/11
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 10:24 pm.
04/12
Police were called to the 200 block of N 5th Street for an animal complaint at 7:36 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 8:47 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a domestic at 10:42 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Jefferson Street for criminal damage to property at 11:55 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a neighborhood problem at 1:35 pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of W Lafayette Street for a suspicious person at 2:30 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 8th Street for an animal complaint at 3:07 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a disturbance at 3:13 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 4:39 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a civil matter at 4:56 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 4th Street for a disturbance at 6:45 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 7:08 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Locust Street to assist EMS at 8:29 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Locust Street for a disturbance at 10:08 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 5th Street for a disturbance at 10:26 pm.
Police were out at S 10th Street/E Lincoln Avenue with a suspicious person at 11:21 pm.
04/13
Police were out at W Washington Street/N Virginia Street to locate a reckless driver at 8:12 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Cherry Street for a civil matter at 9:18 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for threats by telephone at 1:21 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 5th Street/E Lincoln Avenue at 3:19. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of S Belmont Avenue at 5:03 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of Fidler Court for harassment at 6:03 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of E North Street at 9:24 pm.
04/16
Police were called to the 1200 block of N State Route 1 for a reckless driver at 11:32 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 1:12 pm. A verbal warning was given for registration.
Police were called to the 800 block of S 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 3:04 pm.
Police were called to the 1200 block of W Smith Street for an animal complaint at 3:13 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 4th Street for a suspicious person at 4:16 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for fraud at 6:01 pm. Robert V. Patton, 61 of Chicago was arrested for forgery. Robert was transported to jail without incident.
04/17
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a civil matter at 12:36 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W Walnut Street. A verbal warning was given for disobey traffic control device.
Police were called in reference to a criminal sexual assault that occurred in the 400 block of N 3rd Street at 11:07 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for a public service at 2:28 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for suspicious activity at 2:57 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block ofW Lafayette Street for a suspicious person at 4:17 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police
Arrests:
On April 17, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Jill N. Williams, age 38, of Iroquois. According to police reports, Williams was charged with criminal trespass to residence after she was discovered inside a residence not belonging to her. Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On April 16, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Dustin Loveless, age 40, of Rankin. According to police reports, Loveless was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with domestic battery. Loveless was transported back to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On April 15, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Jill N. Williams, age 38, of Iroquois. According to police reports, Williams was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property under $500. Williams was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.