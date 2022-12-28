Watseka Police Department
12/22
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for a house check at 11:26 pm.
12/23
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a disturbance at 1:16 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Mulberry Street for a general alarm at 2:37 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 4th Street for a business alarm at 12:09 pm.
Police were called to W Creekside Court for harassment by telephone at 1:16 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 1700 block of E Walnut Street at 5:54 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 7:19 pm.
12/24
Police were called to N 6th Street/E Elm Street for a missing dog at 12:30 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for a suspicious person at 3:47 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W Oak Street at 5:00 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 5:09 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 5:31 pm. A written warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a public service at 6:05 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Ash Street/N 5th Street at 8:33 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Porter Avenue for a public service at 10:15 prn.
12/25
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a disturbance at 12:26 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for an alarm at 1:48 am.
Police were called to Kay Street/W Victory Street for a suspicious person at 6:15 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 4th Street for a disturbance at 2:27 pm.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/N Veterans Parkway for a reckless driver at 6:09 pm.