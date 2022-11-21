Watseka Police Department
11-15-22
Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of N. 8th St. at 3:05 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 6:43 am. A written warning for Speeding was given.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 500 block of S. 4th St. at 8:13 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 9:56 am. A verbal warning for expired plates was given.
Police responded to a theft of services in the 500 block of E. Walnut art 11:00 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Rt 1 north of the North Bridge at 3:17 pm. A written warning for failing to dim headlights was issued.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of E. Elm at 3:37 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Elm at 4:21 pm. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Rt 1 near the North Bridge at 5:20 pm. A written warning for failing to dim lights was issued.
Police conducted a business check in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 5:36 pm. Police conducted a walk-thru in the 100 block of S. Belmont at 7:15 pm. Police responded to a reckless driver in the area of locust and 3`d at 7:39 pm.
11/16/22
Police were called to the 200 block of W. Locust for a reckless driver at 10:18pm.
11/17/22
Police were called to the 300 block of W. Park for a domestic disturbance at 12:23am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E. Walnut for an unwanted person at 12:52pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut for harassment at 1:58pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1600 block of E. Walnut at 2:36prn. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for speed.
Police were called to the 300 block of E. Elm for identity theft at 3:20pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. Victory/ W. Walnut at 4:00pm. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for expired registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Jefferson at 6:43pm. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Police were out in the block of E. Walnut for a business check at 7:34pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at E. Oak/N. 8th at 9:04pm. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for an equipment violation.
11/18/22
Police were called to the 1100 block of E. Walnut for theft at 11:31am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W. Walnut for a suspicious vehicle at 12:38pm.
Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 1:55pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N. 5th for a domestic dispute at 4:36pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N. Market for a juvenile issue at 4:36pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S. 3rd for an unwanted person at 5:01pm.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 11:21pm.
11/19/22
Police were called to the 100 block of W. Herron Ct for a domestic dispute. Arrested was Michael J. Debauche, 35 of Watseka, for an active Iroquois County Warrant. Debauche was transported to ICSD Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 300 block of E. Cherry for theft at 12:59pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N. 8th for a domestic dispute at 5:06pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
On November 14th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Octavio J. Alejandre, age 36, of Watseka. According to police reports, Alejandre was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft and petition to revoke probation. In addition, Alejandre was wanted on an outstanding Fugitive from Justice warrant out of Texas. Alejandre was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains In lieu of bond.
On November 14th, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Andrew W. Stover, age 28, of Buckley. According to police reports, Stover was charged with 3 counts of fraudulent use of electronic devices. Stover was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On November 17th, 2022, Joshua L. Luening was arrested at the Iroquois County Courthouse on an Iroquois County warrant for driving on a revoked license and possession of methamphetamines under 5 grams. Luening was taken to the Iroquois County Jail. Luening posted the required bond and was released.
On November 18th, 2022, Aaron M. Vice, age 33, of Danville was arrested at the Iroquois County Courthouse on an Iroquois County warrant for theft. Vice was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he is being held in lieu of bond,
Accidents:
On November 8th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a car vs. deer accident that occurred on County Rd 2500 E at approx. 1520 N. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Cierra L. McDivitt, age 23, of Milford, was southbound on 2500 E when a deer entered the roadway The vehicle struck the deer causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On November 8th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a car vs deer accident that occurred on County Rd 3200 N approx. a half mile east of County Rd 300 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Barbara J. Boudreau, age 70, of rural Chebanse was eastbound on 3200 N when a deer entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer and caused over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On November 10th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a hit and run accident at the Clifton Nash Middle School parking lot. According to police reports, an unknown vehicle backed into a parked and unoccupied Volkswagen Jetta owned by Joshua A. Sifrit of rural Chebanse. There was over $1500 in damage caused to the rear driver's side of Sifrit's vehicle. There is no further information at this time and it is still under investigation.
On November 17th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a car vs. deer accident that occurred on County Rd 200 N at approx. 158 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by James W. Flessner, age 416, of Loda was westbound on 200 N when a deer entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.