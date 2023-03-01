Watseka Police Department
2/19
Police were conducting a follow-up in the 200 block of W. Hickory St. when they contacted a subject, they knew to be wanted on a warrant at 10:15 p.m. Jennifer West was taken into custody for the warrant and possession of meth/possession of hypodermic syringes.
At 10:25 p.m., Police responded to the 800 block of E. Walnut St. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Matthew Conley was taken into custody for Resisting/obstructing.
Police assisted IMH staff members at 11:26 p.m. with a visitor causing a disturbance.
2/20
At 1:50 a.m. Police responded to the 100 block of N. 6th in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress. Parties were separated.
At 8:27 a.m., Police responded to the 100 block of E. Ash St. in reference to a report of criminal damage to property.
02/21
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a disturbance at 11:05 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S Brown Street/W Park Avenue at 11:48 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 11:59 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
02/22
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Park Avenue/W Mulberry Street at 2:27 am. A verbal warning was given for registration.
Police were out at N 6th Street/E Ash Street for a suspicious vehicle at 3:14 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a civil matter at 9:54 am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 1:10 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 1:30 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Mulberry Street for criminal damage to property at 1:30 pm. Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 open line at 2:22 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 3rd Street for an activated duress signal at 8:44 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court for a mental subject at 10:24 pm.
02/23
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a disturbance at 2:47 am.
Police were out in the 700 block of W Walnut Street with a suspicious vehicle at 3:27 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 7:58 am. Abraham, Ladd C., 56, of Watseka was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Chicago. Ladd was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 8:31 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Belmont Avenue for threats by telephone at 9:15 am. Police were called to the 100 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 12:58 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a civil matter at 5:04 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a juvenile problem at 6:47 pm. Police were called to the 200 block of N 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 8:45 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Mulberry Street at 11:10 pm. A verbal warning was given for failure to signal.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Oak Street/N 7th Street at 11:29 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
02/24
Police conducted a traffic stop at W North Street/N Kay Street at 12:04 am. A verbal warning was given for expired registration.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 5:18 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Elm Street/N Veterans Parkway at 5:59 am. A verbal warning was given for lane usage.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a neighborhood problem at 7:20 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for drug paraphernalia that was found at 11:55 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of S 3rd Street for a vehicle complaint at 12:01 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 2nd Street/W North Street at 2:28 pm. A written warning was issued for disobeying a railroad crossing.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W North Street/N Kay Street at 4:29 pm. A state citation was issued for expired registration.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of S Belmont Avenue at 7:06 pm.
Police were called to N 2nd Street/W Ash Street for an animal complaint at 8:20 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 8:42 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 9:26 pm.
2/26
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of W. Lafayette at 12:54 a.m. A written warning was issued.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of S. 2nd St. at 5:12 a.m. A state citation for no valid registration was issued.
Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Walnut St. at 8:44 a.m. in reference to an activated burglar alarm.
Officers responded to the 700 block of E. Rosewood at 12:52 p.m. in reference a to a custody concern. Police were called to the 200 block of W. Walnut St. in reference to a civil disturbance at 1:52 p.m. Police responded to the 100 block of W. Mulberry St. to investigate an open window at 3:18 p.m. Police were called to the 300 block of W. Oak to investigate a possible overdose at 4:10 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of N. Jefferson to investigate a domestic disturbance in progress at 4:43 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of S. Belmont Av in reference to a domestic disturbance at 5:09 p.m. An ambulance was dispatched for an evaluation.
Police were called to the area of N. 2nd St. for an illegal burn at 5:34 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of N. 3rd St. in reference to do a welfare check on a subject sitting near the roadway at 5:51 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of N. 5th St. in reference to a neighborly dispute at 7:05 p.m.
Police were contacted 13 times throughout 2/26 beginning at 5:46 a.m. and ending at 9:53 p.m. The subject that called for assistance was eventually admitted by EMS.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On February 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Gerald D. Garcia, age 52, of Martinton. According to police reports, Garcia was charged with domestic battery, Garcia was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released,
On February 22, 2023, Clifton police arrested Drew J. Bunyan, age 40, of Urbana. According to police reports, Bunyan was charged with criminal trespass to property. Bunyan was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On February 24, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Deitrick D. Baines, age 40, of rural Mantinton. According to police reports, Baines was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense and two Kankakee County warrants for failure to appear on traffic offenses. Baines was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On February 24, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Samuel J. Hines, age 26, of rural Chebanse. According to police reports, Hines was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding, endangering the life and health of a child, driving while license suspended, possession of methemphetamines under 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. Hines was also wanted on two Kankakee County warrants for multiple traffic offenses. Hines was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On February 25, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jeffrey J. Schmidt, age 29, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Schmidt was charged with 2 counts of domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. Schmidt was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond_
Accidents:
On February 24, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on County Rd 700 E just south of County Rd 2800 N, According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Conner M. Grindle, age 22, of Plainfield was northbound on 700 E when he failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle then struck the east guardrail twice, causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.