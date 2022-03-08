Watseka Police Department reports
March 1
Police conducted a traffic stop at Eighth and Walnut at 10:50 p.m. A verbal warning was given for loud music.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Mulberry at 10:56 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 11:07 p.m. to 12 a.m.
March 2
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 200 block of East Lincoln at 8:29 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 9:39 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of East Walnut at 2:41 p.m.
Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of North Market at 5:02 p.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 900 block of South Fourth Street at 5:07 p.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 200 block of East Lincoln at 5:58 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the Lakeview Park parking area at 7:04 p.m.
Police located an open door at a business in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 9:33 p.m.
March 3
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 10:48 pm. Police located some suspicious people in the 700 block of E. Walnut at 10:52 pm.
Police located a subject on property he had been trespassed warned from At 11:07 pm. Arrested was Tarrence Munson, 44 Watseka, For Trespassing. He posted bond and was released.
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 1100 pm-12:00 am.
Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 7th 11 pm. Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 10:51 pm. Police conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of Jordan’s Court at 3:221 pm. Police responded to a violation of an Order of Protection in the 500 block of E. history at 5:54 pm. Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of S. 2nd St. at 8:29 pm.
Police responded to an unwanted person in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 8:44 pm.
March 4
Police responded to possible gunshots in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 1:54 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 10:05 am.
Police conducted an escort to the IMH Cemetery at 11:01 am.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the area of 5th St. and Walnut at 12:50 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of E. Oak at 1:13 pm.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Lakeview Ct. at 2:24 pm.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the 100 block of Laird Ln. at 3:35 pm.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Ash at 5:20 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at 4th at Hickory at 5:29 pm. A verbal warning on expired registration was given.
Police responded to a disturbance the 400 block of E. Walnut at 6:42 pm.
Police responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 800 block of W. Walnut at 6:59 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of N. 5th St. at 7:02 pm.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 9:07 pm.
Police were out in the 200 block of N Brianna Dr. for illegal fireworks at 10:11pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut or a fight in progress at 10:55pm. Upon further investigations police found the incident to be a verbal argument with one individual removed from the business.
March 5
Police were called to the 500 block of E Grant for a juvenile problem at 8:23am. Police were out in the 500 block of E Walnut to assist a disabled vehicle at 10:28am. Police were called to the 100 block of N Jefferson for a domestic disturbance at 12:22pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Lincoln for harassment by telephone at 12:50pm.
Police were called to the 1100 block of N Jefferson for identity theft at 3:30pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut for a juvenile problem at 9:18pm.
March 6
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak for a juvenile problem at 2:19am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut for a civil matter at 8:14am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut for a neighborhood complaint at 10:36pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Fairman for an animal complaint at 11:41am.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Newell for trespassers at 11:57pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut for a theft at 5:07pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department reports
Arrests
On February 28, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs police arrested Jenny L. Loree, age 23, of Cissna Park. According to police reports Loree was charged with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Loree was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On March 2, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Frank L. Wesley, age 44, of Chicago. According to police reports, Wesley was wanted on an outstanding Champaign County warrant. Wesley was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 3, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Floyd Glenn, age 74, of Watseka. According to police reports, Glenn was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of an order of protection. Glenn was aware of his warrant and turned himself into the Iroquois County warrant where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 4, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested James Koch, age 54, of rural Sheldon. According to police reports, Koch was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge. Koch was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On March 5, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Melissa Morefield, age 33, of Milford. According to police reports, Morefield was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge. Morefield was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On March 7, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Samantha Copson, age 26, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Copson was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol over .08 BAC, speeding 87mph In a 55mph zone, improper lane usage, and no valid Insurance. Copson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
Accidents:
On March 4, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Oak St. and Seminary Ave, According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Oscar A. Camargo Barbosa, age 21, of Onarga was westbound on E. Seminary Ave. A vehicle being driven by Erica L Cultra, age 32, of Onarga was southbound on S. Oak St. Camargo Barbosa failed to yield right of way to Cultra, and struck the front drivers side of her vehicle with the front passenger side of his while in the intersection. There was over $1,500 in damage to both vehicles. Minor injuries were suspected and no citations were issued.
On March 4, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single-vehicle accident in the 100 block of S. Oak St. in Loda. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Bradley A. Coffey, age 42, of Paxton was southbound on S. Oak St. Coffey was beginning to pull into the parking area across the street from Murdock’s. Coffey struck a parked vehicle owned by Brandy E. Hopkins of Tolono, IL There was over $1,500 in damage to both vehicles and no injuries reported. Hopkins was arrested and issued citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with over .08 BAC, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and no valid insurance. Hopkins was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.