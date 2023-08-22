Watseka Police Department
08/12
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for an assault at 12:29 pm. Loucks, Natasha M., 38 of Watseka, was arrested for Aggravated Assault. Loucks was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 1000 block of N Jefferson Street for an unwanted person at 10:37 pm. Handy,
Edward T., 40 of Watseka, was arrested for Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. Handy was transported to jail without incident.
08/13
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 12:51 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a disturbance at 2:40 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 7:51 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Porter Avenue for trespassers at 1:31 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 3:17 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a domestic at 7:59 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 2nd Street for a child custody dispute at 9:12 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for an unwanted person at 10:21 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of N Madison Street at 10:43 pm.
08/14
Police were called to E Ash Street/N 8th Street for a theft at 1:11 am.
Police were called to N 3rd Street/E North Street for trespassers at 6:44 am.
Police conducted a motorist assist in the 1600 block of E Walnut Street at 8:05 am.
Police were called to E Oak Street/N 3rd Street for a suspicious vehicle at 12:28 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 3:59 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for a theft at 4:57 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check I the 1000 block of W Newell Street at 6:04 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a vehicle complaint at 7:36 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of N State Route 1 for a reckless driver at 7:52 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/N Kay Street at 10:19 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 10:32 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a juvenile problem at 11:20 pm.
08/15
Police were called to the 700 block of s 2nd Street for a domestic at 1:24 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Oak Street for trespassers at 6:54 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 6:54 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Park Avenue for a disturbance at 9:54 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for an animal complaint at 10:34 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a loud music complaint at 4:18 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 5th Street for a suicidal subject at 4:51 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 2nd Street for trespassers at 5:03 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 2nd Street for a disturbance at 7:19 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of S 3rd Street for a neighborhood problem at 7:44 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Cherry Street at 7:45 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Locust Street for harassment by telephone at 8:02 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for an intoxicated person at 11:01 pm. La Fine,
Candy M., 43 of Kankakee, was arrested on an outstanding Kankakee County Warrant. La Fine was transported to jail without incident.
08/16
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for trespassers at 3:28 am. Laird, Jeremy J., 43 of Watseka, and Baker, Kali J., 22 of Watseka, were both issued City Ordinance Violation tickets for Trespassing.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Mulberry Street/S 2nd Street at 7:52 am. A written warning was
issued for disobeying a traffic-controlled device.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue for a reckless driver at 10:42 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a trespasser at 1:58 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for suspicious circumstances at 2:03 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for a suspicious person at 2:50 pm.
Police were out in the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 4:49 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 2nd Street for a trespasser at 7:07 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a trespasser at 9:50 pm.
08/17
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a disturbance at 12:22 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a trespasser at 8:01 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W Oak Street at 8:23 am. A verbal warning was given for registration.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 6th Street for an unwanted person at 2:08 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 2nd Street for a mental subject at 5:58 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for harassment at 7:56 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 4th Street for harassment at 8:05 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a domestic at 10:06 pm.
Police were called to E Creekside Court for a suspicious vehicle at 10:51 pm.
08/18
Police were out in the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for trespassers at 4:26 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a disturbance at 7:16 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 7:18 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a juvenile problem at 7:26 am.
Police assisted a motorist at E Grant Street/E Walnut Street at 10:15 am.
Police were out in the 800 block of E Walnut Street with a suspicious vehicle at 10:51 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Ash Street for trespassers at 11:55 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for a disturbance at 4:23 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Porter Avenue for a suspicious vehicle at 4:57 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Cherry Street for a disturbance at 6:14 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 6:46 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for harassment at 6:51 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Locust Street for a theft at 7:15 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/S 2nd Street at 8:22 pm. A verbal warning was given for no turn signal.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a theft at 9:02 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
On August 16th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Deitrick D. Baines, age 41, of Martintion. According to police reports, Baines was wanted on outstanding warrants from Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for driving while license revoked. Baines was aware of hls warrant and turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On August 18, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Ashley Kinney, 39, of Gilman, According to police reports, Deputies located Kinney in the 800 block of Hwy 24 West. Deputies knew Kinney to have an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of driving while Registration is Suspended. Kinney was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she later posted the required bond and was released.
On August 18, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Bobbie Perez, 36, of Watseka. According to police reports, Deputies were called to the area of2200 E. and Twp Rd 165 for the report of a female subject trespassing on private property. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with Perez. Deputies knew Perez had been previously trespassed warned from the property. Deputies placed Perez into custody for Criminal Trespass to Real Property. Perez was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she later posted the required bond and was released.
On August 21, Iroquois County Sheriffs’ Police arrested Deitrick Baines, 4 l, of Martinton. According to police reports, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Baines for Offenses Relating to Titles and Registration. Deputies knew Baines to have a
revoked Illinois driver’s license. Baines was taken into custody for Driving While License Revoked. Baines was taken to
the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.