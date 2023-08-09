Watseka Police Department News
07/31
Police were called to the 100 block of W Mulberry Street for a suspicious person at 12:02 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 6:50 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of N 2nd Street for an animal complaint at 8:20 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 2nd Street for found articles at 8:22 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of W Walnut Street at 11:10 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a suspicious person at 11:20 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a theft at 1:41 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th Street for a civil disturbance at 2:14 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 6:00 pm. Brown, David G., 48 of Milford was arrested for Aggravated Battery and Obstructing Identification. Brown was transported to jail without incident.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of W Sheridan Street at 6:27 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 7:29 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N Monroe Street for an animal complaint at 7:49 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block W North Street for a trespasser at 8:33 pm.
08/01
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Steet for a missing person at 8:48 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Grant Street for an animal complaint at 9:10 am.
Police were out in the 100 block of W Fleming Street with a verbal domestic at 9:59 am.
Police were out at S 2nd Street/W Walnut Street with damaged railroad tracks at 10:18 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 10:29 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a theft at 2:57 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Cherry Street for a suspicious person at 4:52 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Sheridan Avenue for found items at 5:14 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 5th Street for a disturbance at 5:16 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 6:54 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Cherry Street for solicitors at 7:14 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 7:17 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 8th Street/E Walnut Street at 7:48 pm. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious vehicle at 10:50 pm.
Police were out in the 300 block of W North Street for a vehicle complaint at 11:11 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of S 5th Street for a loud music complaint at 11:27 pm.
08/02
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a domestic at 2:37 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 7:17 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an overdose at 11:08 am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 11:45 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 2:03 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 5:15 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of N 6th Street for a suspicious person at 7:47 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a domestic at 8:50 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Grant Street/Emerald Way at 9:22 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
08/03
Police were out in the 200 block of Brianna Drive with trespassers at 1:02 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 5th Streets for threats at 2:33 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a disturbance at 4:06 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 9:17 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 4th Street for an unwanted person at 9:52 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Ash Street for a fight in progress at 11:19 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 11:21 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 12:47 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 1:15 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 1:34 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 3rd Street for a suspicious person at 2:34 pm. Purvis, Giaccamo R., 36 of Watseka was arrested for False Personation, Disorderly Conduct, and Use of Intoxicating Compounds. Purvis was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for suspicious circumstances at 4:39 pm.
Police conducted a warrant check in the 300 block of N 8th Street at 5:15 pm. Mianoway, Joshua R., 34 of Watseka was arrested on an outstanding Ford County warrant. Mianoway was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 11th Street for a vehicle complaint at 5:42 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for harassment at 6:24 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for threats at 7:55 pm.
Police were out in the 100 block of W Herron Court in reference to a lost debit card at 11:22 pm.
Police were out in the 100 block of W Walnut Street for a public service at 11:36 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for criminal damage to property at 11:47 pm.
08/04
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 1:18 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for an overdose at 7:51 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 8:20 am.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Lafayette Street for a vehicle complaint at 10:25 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 1:00 pm. Wood, Brandon J., 39, of Watseka was arrested for Domestic Battery. Wood was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for fraud at 1:29 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for an unwanted person at 2:33 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Victory Street for trespassers at 4:03 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 5:48 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for threats at 7:09 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 8:41 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W North Street for a fight in progress at 9:10 pm. Smith, Mychele J., 29, of Watseka was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Endangering the Life or Health of Child. Smith was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 9:34 pm.
08/05
Police were called to the 300 block of N 6th Street for a battery at 12:59 am. Harwood, Arizona S., 26, of Watseka was arrested for Battery. Harwood was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for property damage at 3:25 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of N State Route 1 for a business alarm at 5:09 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a disturbance at 9:44 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
On July 29, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dontray M. Thomas, age 27, of Harrisburg PA. According to police reports, Thomas was charged with driving while license suspended. Thomas was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On July 29, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Thomas E. Fox, age 49, of Roberts IL. According to police reports, Fox was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Fox was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On July 29, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tytiana A. Williams, age 37, of Milford. According to police reports, Williams was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Williams was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On July 31, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Bobbie J. Perez, age 36, of Watseka. According to police reports, Perez was charged with driving while license suspended. Perez was transported to the Iroquois County Jail there she posted the required bond and was released.
On August 2, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Katlynn M. Long, age 30, of Urbana. According to police reports, Long was charged with driving while license suspended. Long was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On August 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Mario M. Blanch, age 43, of Memphis TN. According to police reports, Blanch was wanted on an outstanding fugitive of justice warrant. In addition, Blanch was also charged with driving while license suspended. Blanch was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she awaits extradition.
On August 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested James R. Layden, age 40, of Allerton IL. According to police reports, Layden was charged with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Layden was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On August 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Stephanie Hillard, age 33, of Milford. According to police reports, Hillard was wanted on an outstanding Ford County warrant charging her with dangerous drugs. Hillard was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she was later extradited to Ford County.
On August 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Shawn Morgan, 23, of Watseka. According to police reports, Morgan was taken into custody for Failure to Appear on Revoked Probation. Morgan was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On August 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Juan Pozos-Martinez, 39, of Gilman. According to police reports, Pozos-Martinez turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on a Failure to Appear warrant on an original charge of Driving While license Revoked. Pozos-Martinez posted the required bond and was released.
On August 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Lennell Butcher, 61, of Chicago. According to police reports, deputies responded to Cook County Sheriffs Office Jail and took custody of Butcher on an Iroquois County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Driving While License Revoked. Butcher was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On August 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Guillermo Patlan, 49, of Watseka. According to police reports, deputies located Patlan in the 800 block of E. Walnut St. in Watseka. Deputies knew Patlan to have an outstanding Probation Violation warrant issued by the US
Marshals. Patlan was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On August 5, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Andrew Falls, 45, of Normal. According to police reports, deputies responded to the 200 block of N. Elm St. in Loda for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies took Falls into custody and he was charged with Domestic Battery. Falls was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On August 5, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Nikita Feig, 34, of Watseka. According to police reports, Deputies responded to Benton County Indiana Sheriffs Office to take Feig into custody. Feig was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with Failure to Appear on an original charge of Methamphetamine Possession less than five grams. Feig was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remained in lieu of bond.
On August 5, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Ashley Kinney, 40, of Gilman. According to police reports, deputies responded to the 500 block of E. Iroquois St. in Sheldon for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies took Kinney into custody and she was charged with Domestic Battery. A subsequent search of Kinney’s person revealed a small amount of suspected metharnphetamine. Kinney was also charged with Methamphetamlne Possession less than five grams. Kinney was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remained in lieu of bond.
On August 6, 2023, Iroquois County Deputies were called to the area on US Hwy 24 near 400 E. Deputies met with parties involved and learned a Domestic Incident had taken place. Deputies took Nicholas Blaszczyk, 31, of New Lenox into custody for Domestic Battery. Blaszczyk was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On August 6, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raymond Joe, 42, of Pembroke. According to police reports, deputies located Joe in the area of Birch Ct. in Watseka. Deputies knew Joe to have an outstanding Iroquois County warrant on an original charge of Battery, Joe was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
On July 30, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs train accident on Co. Rd. 1000 N. near 1969 E. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Lynn R. Dotson, age 54, of Bourbonnais was traveling west on Co. Rd. 1000 N. Dotson’s vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch where it traveled for a short distance before striking the ditch embankment. Dotson then entered the railroad crossing and was struck by a south bound Union Pacific train. Dotson was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for injuries. Dotson was also cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
On July 30, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Hwy 27 near 1750 N. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Samantha Bogdan, age 30, of Martinton was traveling north on Co. Hwy 27 when she lost control of her vehicle. Bogdan entered the east ditch and then reentered the roadway where she crossed over and struck the west ditch embankment causing the vehicle to overturn. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.